The Department of Urban Planning has 16 applications on the table to convert disused commercial low-income homes in different parts of the city. The proliferation of this practice in recent months, which is not regulated in the General Municipal Organization Plan (PGOM), has led the government team to propose its modification to establish clear rules and criteria and avoid substandard housing. “We are concerned about the change of use, because some commercial premises do not meet the minimum habitability conditions”, which have to do with the lack of ventilation, the height of the ceilings, the accessibility and the aesthetics of the façade, explained the mayor, Diego José Mateos, speaking to THE TRUTH. “It is not about prohibiting,” he remarked, but about setting conditions.

Behind this practice there is another underlying problem and it is the possible loss of the commercial fabric in the city. The crisis has led to the closure of many establishments and areas, usually of shops, are being left deserted. The City Council tries to prevent that, when the economic recovery begins, there are no premises to rent because these have been converted into houses. “We do not want the offer of commercial bass to be that,” Mateos confessed. The businesses would disappear and the damage could be “irreversible.”

The specific modification of the PGOM would also put limits on the opening of gambling halls and places of worship. In the case of the gambling establishments, Mateos considers it necessary to establish minimum distances with schools to prevent gambling among the youngest. It is also being studied to prohibit its opening in the basement of blocks of flats to end the problems that these types of establishments cause in neighborhoods due to noise and disturbances until the wee hours of the morning.

In the case of centers of worship, to limit their use in residential buildings, the inconveniences that the crowding of people, the lack of parking in the vicinity or the accessibility of the premises may cause, will be taken into account.

Suspension of licenses



The modification of the Urban Plan will be debated in the next municipal plenary session on May 31 and the mayor trusts that it will go ahead with the support of the rest of the municipal groups. “We are at your disposal for possible suggestions and improvements” in the document, which he described as “complex”. If the modification is approved, the concession of licenses and responsible declarations of work and activity to the premises affected by this regulation would be suspended for a period of one year, extendable until the final approval of the text.