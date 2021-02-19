The Consistory presents the draft of the ordinance that will regulate the obligation to preserve real estate and the subsidiary execution in its absence Solar in Joven Futura. / Javier Carrión / AGM PEDRO NAVARRO Friday 19 February 2021, 02:42



Presence of rats, garbage, debris or weeds, with the consequent risk of fire. Danger of landslides and landslides due to problems in structures, facades and roofs. Risk of accidents due to possible improper access. The deficient conditions of conservation of plots, plots or buildings of private ownership generate multiple