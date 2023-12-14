Unpaid taxes, bitter Christmas for Dell'Utri junior: the tax blitz

Urban Vision (UV), an advertising and other media company of which he is a significant shareholder Marco Jacopo Dell'Utri (son of Marcello, former Forza Italia senator already definitively convicted of external complicity in a mafia association) he negotiates with the tax authorities and pays 6.5 million euros while the Egyptian tycoon's group Naguib Sawiris which in 2017 had entered the capital with 26%, cancels his participation and so he does also the media giant WPP which had 20%.

READ ALSO: Malagò focuses on drugs for aesthetics and sport: Nutrintech Med is born

Let's go in order: the UV budget 2022founded by the Roman Gianluca De Marchiwhich shows a sales consolidated of 59.3 million and one useful of 1.5 million indicates that the company has signed a “tax transaction” With the'Revenue Agency. In fact the 007 of the Tax Office carried out checks on the direct taxes and VAT paid by UV in relation to the 2016, 20176 and 2018 tax periods and found unpaid taxes. So theAgency summoned UV, raising the objections and the company “while entirely rejecting the objections – we read in the financial statements – with a view to preserving the business continuity has decided to reach a settlement agreement which provides for the total disbursement of 6.5 million”. The payment was in installments: the penultimate tranche will be paid on December 16th and the last on the same day in 2024.

Coming toshareholder of UVit changed because the Media Vision Holdingthe Luxembourg vehicle of Sawiris, which entered into the capital six years ago, sold all its 42 thousand 372 shares and thus did Wpp Marketing Communication Italy holder of 32 thousand 089 shares. Both sold their shares to Ekuinvest, UV's parent company with 97%, of which shareholders are De Marchi himself with 25% and with equal shares Fabio Mazzoni (president of UV), Daniela Valenza (CEO) and Finanziaria Cinema di Dell' Utri junior, who is also a board member of UV. It should be noted that just a few days ago by reverse merger Ekuinvest itself was absorbed by the subsidiary. Once the merger has taken place, UV capital will be held 24.5% each by the aforementioned shareholders and the remaining 3% by Ares Vision.

Subscribe to the newsletter

