In the city of Orizaba, andIn the state of Veracruz, an urban service truck ran over two young skatersclaiming the lives of both due to the serious injuries they suffered.

The incident took place on the night of Monday, September 18, on the corner of Oriente 5 and Norte 22 streets in the Olmiquila neighborhood, when the two young skaters were enjoying their favorite sport.

It was then when a Garitas Suburban Line passenger bus ran over them, passing over them without mercy.

The impact was so brutal that the truck driver, instead of stopping and providing help, chose to flee, leaving the scene of the accident and leaving the passenger vehicle abandoned with the two victims trapped under the unit.

The tragedy unfolded right next to Colegio México, which further increased the shock among eyewitnesses.

Paramedics rushed to the scene to provide assistance to the victims, but unfortunately it was too late for one of the young people.

A 16-year-old teenager lost his life at the scene of the accident, while a 23-year-old young man suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

However, the tragedy did not end there, as the injured young man also succumbed to his injuries at the Río Blanco hospital, where he had been taken to receive medical attention.

The Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office is carrying out the corresponding investigations and has carried out the removal of the bodies.