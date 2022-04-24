Sinaloa.- The director of Roads and Transportation of the Government of the State of Sinaloa, Miguel Loaiza Pérez, received the request in writing from the deputy Serapio Vargas Ramírez, of oblige dealers to hand over a ticket each time they board a truckbecause there have been cases of they do not respond in the payment of the medical expenses of the users, in case of an accident and even being shot during the route, which has reached the point where passengers are taken off the units and even abandoned.

On April 18, the legislator from Morena informed the state official that for a long time it had stopped delivering to people who use this collective urban transport service, which corresponds to proof of payment, when they use it to travel to their daily tasks, schools, jobs and other activities.

He stressed that the ticket is very important, because it constitutes the traveler’s insurance and therefore the safety of the personin the event of an accident or violent event inside the unit.

At the national level, in the metropolitan areas of Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, in every truck at the time of paying the fare, the user is given a ticket or proof of payment, which also acts as insurance of traveler, he explained.

Their request is based on articles 91 section X, 274 and 276 of the State Sustainable Mobility Law, which expressly state that urban transport users must pay a fee for the use of this public service, and in exchange, they also have right to demand from the driver proof of payment of said fee.

The foregoing is carried out at the time of delivering the cash to the driver of the unit and the concessionaire is obliged to deliver the ticket to the user, which has a double function, which is a tax receipt and travel insurance.

“In Mexico the biggest problem is not corruption, but rather impunity and it is everyone’s obligation to respect and enforce the law, which is why I ask you, in the exercise of your responsibility, to enforce the law and enforce that the concessionaires fulfill their obligation to issue the ticket or proof of payment to the users, which acts as travel insurance”, concluded Vargas Ramírez.