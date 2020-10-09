Urban transport Copenhagen bans renting electric kickboards directly from the street

The ban makes it virtually impossible to rent mobile kicks on mobile phones in the city center.

Copenhagen the city council in Denmark decided on Thursday night to ban the rental of electric kickboards from public places in the city center, Danish media say. According to the new rules, an electric kickboard can be rented, for example, from a shop, but not directly from the street as it is now, says Extra Bladet sheets.

The ban makes mobile phone-based rental operations in the city center virtually impossible, for example by Voi, Lime and Tier, says the Danish broadcaster DR. The same companies also rent similar ferries in Helsinki and several other Nordic cities.

Prohibition In Copenhagen, it was argued that parking electric kickboards in random places around the city is a nuisance.

“We think it is better to use sidewalks and squares to allow people with reduced mobility to walk, to walk with prams or to install a bench where you can enjoy a beer or a cup of coffee in the sun,” said Copenhagen’s Deputy Mayor for Technology and the Environment. Ninna Hedeage Olsen According to DR.

In Copenhagen, the ban applies to the majority of the area where Indre Byn, the city center, and the districts of Vesterbro, Nørrebro and Østerbro are located, says Ekstra Bladet.

City Council opposition groups as well as electric kickboard rental companies are disappointed with the decision.

“In Copenhagen, the ideology against kickboards and innovation was apparently too great,” said group leader of the center-left Radikale Venstre. Mette Annelie Rasmussen According to DR.

“There is a huge shock and worrying news that the municipality has banned electric kickboards from public places across the city. Micro-mobility has become a part of life in Copenhagen, and we had hoped that we could still offer this service to citizens in the future, ”said Lime’s Director of Communications. Florian Anders In a statement sent to Extra Bladet.