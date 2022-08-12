Undoubtedly, students are the jewel in the crown for urban transport, since when they have classes is when the demand increases up to 100 percent; That is why the union is already waiting for August 29 for them to return to the classroom, although in some universities they will do so a week before. At the moment, the passenger capacity is around 50 percent, therefore, they use fewer trucks on the routes; but with the return to school it will have to increase again, since it is the only way to provide the service well. Although the increase in the ticket price has no effect on the student community, since they will continue to pay 3.50 pesos with their discount card, despite this, the volume they represent is a tank of pure oxygen for the concessionaires, so they already have the days to arrive on August 29.

It seems that the Sinaloa City Council took the issue of vacations very seriously, because the property looks desolate, not even guards were left, only the secretaries are seen in the offices and, logically, they cannot get the residents out of trouble. citizens who go in search of carrying out some procedure and come across this sad reality. The ideal is that the famous guards are assigned for this, so that the attention does not diminish on those days off for the heads of the different Directorates, because sometimes it is of vital importance for some citizens to go get a document, but it turns out that they are left with a span of noses to see that public servants did not take the trouble to prevent that. Failures that should never occur, since the population must always be served in a Municipal Palace.

Since the last administration there has been talk of a program to rehabilitate the city’s signage and nomenclatures, and the truth is that there are few streets where its name can be read, not to mention the signs in neighborhoods and subdivisions, where they are even supported by wire. The nomenclatures, in addition to giving a good image to the city, are very useful not only for visitors, but for Guasavenses themselves, and something should be done to improve it; and as for road signs, it is known that the competent authority is working, but it seems that priority is being given to communities where there is usually less traffic than in the city.

Heavy rains are forecast for the northern part of the state, up to 200 millimeters, and although in Guasave the municipal authorities assure that they are ready to face the contingency, the citizens fear that they may suffer damages such as those registered in the last ones. The truth is that it is obviously the responsibility of the government to guarantee the well-being of Guasavenses, but society must also do the same, such as not throwing garbage in the street, to help prevent flooding in case of heavy rains. In that subject, as the municipality lacks a lot.