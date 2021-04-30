A road accident that occurred in Salobreña on the Avenida de Andalucía on Monday has set the Town Hall thinking about reducing the speed limit in town.

One of the ideas that are being contemplated by the Local Police and the Town Hall is to install speed cameras on this double-lane avenue with a center island running its length.

Going back to the accident, the victims are recovering from their injuries and the police are investigating the cause. This accident occurred on the same spot as the one that happened last summer, although in that case there was alcohol consumption involved.

This accident seems to have unfolded when the car tried to negotiate the roundabout at too high a speed, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Many drivers hurtle down this lane, which runs parallel with the beach road, despite the speed bumps, as its double lanes in each direction makes it easy to over take but the small roundabouts have some lunatics going round them on two wheels when misjudged.

Following the road accident on Monday many locals vented their feelings on social media about drivers who treat the road as if it were a race track. And that’s not an exaggeration as illegal races have been known to take place there. Obviously, pedestrians take their lives into their own hands on occasions.

The answer is to use speed cameras, which are operative 24 hours a day – erecting speed-limit sign posts and raised pedestrian crossing have proved to be ineffective.

