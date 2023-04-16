“Let’s start again from Quarto Oggiaro to resume the work started at Corvetto and in the Salomone district. Everyone should do their part”. Comment

The best example of urban security in Milan stay there retraining Of Quarto Oggiaro at the time of the Commissariat directed by Dr. DeSimone and D’Urso, Letizia Moratti Mayor, Bruno Simini Councilor for Public Works, Richard De Corato Security Councilor, Andrew Galli journalist of the Corriere della Sera and a syndicate of social housing and an opposition party who interpret the historical function of the PCI.

The outcome is a perfect team play in which to quote the Quaestor of Lucca: everyone does his own and so in the teamwork outlined by the Constitution, together we reach the goal. It was like that for Expo with the Prefect Tronca, the Quaestor Savina and the local police commander MastrangeloMayor Pisapiain Quarto Oggiaro for the Operations Center of the event in the district.

This was also the case in 2016 when the teamwork between local Milanese institutions, the Police Headquarters and the Prefecture restarted from Quarto Oggiaro with the Police Chief De Iesu that meets the citizens of the neighborhood. The 171st birthday of the Milanese State Police is celebrated in the presence of the boys from Quarto Oggiaro, present in the room, the younger brothers of those who accompanied me to Gad Lerner 13 years ago to ask for innovation in the management of public housing and protagonism in the city.

