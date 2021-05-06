Urban planning Will “Helsinki Punkaharju” remain in its natural state? So many apartments are being built in Meri-Rastila that the pace has already begun to be terrible

Meri-Rastila is one of the most significant supplementary construction projects in the coming years.

In eastern Helsinki so many new dwellings are to be built in Meri-Rastila, which has raised concerns about the preservation of natural values.

Meri-Rastila, built mainly in the 1990s, is undergoing major changes. The area will be one of the most significant supplementary construction projects in the coming years in terms of the number of storeys.

Plans to build have already been announced before to the western part of the area, for example around the current shopping center new housing for 2,400 residents. Now, in turn, a new town plan for the eastern part is awaiting approval, which will also bring new housing for 2,000 people. The Urban Environment Board left the formula on the table at Tuesday’s meeting.

These are very big changes, as there are currently about 5,300 people living in Meri-Rastila. Approximately 1,200 people live in the town plan area of ​​the eastern part, which means that supplementary construction more than 1.5 times the number of inhabitants.

Renew housing is needed, but the downside is that it is feared that intensive construction will increase the recreational use of the already busy Kallahdenniemi.

Kallahdenniemi Outdoor Park, founded in 1970, is an area known for its pine forests and sandy beaches. Part of the peninsula is a nature reserve and includes a popular beach. The ridge area has even been called the “little Punkaharjuk” of Helsinki.

Care has also been taken that the construction will eat up a large part of Pohjavedenpuisto in Kallahti.

Natural values ​​have been discussed in the planning of the area before: in the early 2000s, strong residential construction was planned in the coastal forest of Meri-Rastila. However, it was decided to save the forests, and new housing is now concentrated where it is already populated.

Like In the western part of Meri-Rastila, also in the eastern part, the new construction will be partly implemented as so-called demolition new construction, ie demolition of old houses and construction of completely new ones on the farm.

However, there would be less demolition new construction than in the western part: the sites planned for demolition are the kindergarten Katiska Harustiie and the kindergarten Rastila on Halkaisijanpolu, which were completed in 1991, and the residential buildings of the real estate company Merirastila, located on Harustiie and Halkaisijantie.

The eastern part of Meri-Rastila is currently very loosely and lowly built, as is the western part. There are also plenty of park areas in the formula area: Iso Kallahti Park, the green areas in the western part of Kallahti, Pohjavedenpuisto and Ullaksenpuisto.

There are now about 31,500 square meters of existing residential construction in the area. The change in the formula would bring about more 100,000 square meters of new residential construction, ie the number would more than triple. A large part of the construction will be carried out along the Years in Pohjavedenpuisto and a small part in Iso Kallahti Park.

Many new apartment buildings are at least five-story, but three- to four-story and lower houses are also being built in the area.

Residential construction is planned in the Iso Kallahti park next to Merilahti Primary School. However, much of the park would be saved from construction.­

For example Kallahti Residents and Districts Association is commented building plans by saying that there would not be enough green space left in Kallahti as a result.

The new block areas will reduce all green areas from their edges, but according to the city, the plan solution will enable the preservation of the frame of the green area structure and the functional development of the green areas, as well as ensure the preservation of the most significant natural values.

The idea of ​​the urban structure typical of Meri-Rastila is that the streets are bordered by buildings, while the courtyards of the blocks open onto the parks. This principle should be continued: all new blocks would be bordered by parks, with views of the apartments and courtyards from between the buildings bordering the park.

It is typical for Meri-Rastila and Kallahti that the yards of the houses border the forest. The picture shows the houses of Diamonds.­

As the town plan area in the eastern part of Meri-Rastila is to a small extent limited to the valuable Natura 2000 area of ​​the ridge, meadow and water areas of Kallahdenniemi, a study has been carried out on the effects of the construction. According to the Nature Conservation Act, the natural values ​​of Natura 2000 areas must not be significantly impaired.

According to the study, new construction would increase recreational use in the area by about 15 percent in the western part of the area near the edge of the formula area.

The most significant change due to the new construction is the increase in recreational use in Kallahdenniemi. This adversely affects the already heavily used forest habitats of ridge formations, the boreal coastal meadows and sandy beaches of the Baltic Sea, and in some places also underwater sandbars. According to the study, the current use in the area is already reflected in the wear of vegetation and soil.

However, according to the study, new construction does not impair the area’s natural values ​​to such an extent that it would prevent construction.

View from Kallahdenniemi to Kallahti and Meri-Rastila. Kallahti is the only target of the ridge protection program established in 1984 in Helsinki.­

Meri-Rastilan coastal forests are saving on construction, when politicians decided last October to remove forests from future construction plans. The initiative for this was made by the Deputy Mayor of Helsinki’s urban environment and the candidate for mayor of the Greens Anni Sinnemäki the Coalition Party Risto Rautavan under the auspices of. The proposal was approved unanimously by the Urban Environment Board.

Finally, the approval of the town plan of the eastern part is decided by the city council.