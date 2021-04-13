Urban planning “Why do you want to lose your Espooism?” – Residents claim large-scale building plans are destroying the entire way of life

The general plan for the northern and central parts of Espoo is to be decided before the municipal elections. However, the project is in a bad headwind.

Espoo resident the rural idyll is facing a great turmoil.

Where streams are rustling and forests are humming, extensive housing construction, train stations and more than double the number of new residents are planned.

The general plan for the northern and central parts of Espoo mostly means housing construction exactly where there have been deserted or only summer cottages or sparsely populated villages.