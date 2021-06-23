Urban planning What will happen to the carbon pile? Hanasaari is now being replaced by “Helsinki’s new Berlin”

In the observation photos, you can swim up the stairs in front of the power plant, and in winter you could skate in the area. Turning a power plant building into a residential or cultural center would not be realistic, the city said.

HS said on Tuesday that the Helsinki city energy company Helen will close the Hanasaari power plant almost two years ahead of schedule.

This raises questions about what might come to the area after the heap of carbon.

Estonians have already considered the matter, and to his familiar style with a bold and open-minded approach.

The City of Helsinki asked the Estonian whole Architects Architects to envision the future of Hanasaari a few years ago. In practice, the city gave the architects a free hand.

The entire Architects has been responsible for renovating the popular Balti Jaama Turg square in Tallinn, for example.

And after all, visions were born: in addition to apartments and offices, the plans talk about a chimney bar, a data center, an art museum and a fish market.

In the observation photos, you can swim up the stairs in front of the power plant, and in winter you could skate in the area.

In the visions of the entire Arhitects architectural firm, Hanasaari would be an urban event area in the summer. Observation image.

Plans for the entire Architects office in Hanasaari could include urban greenhouses. Observation image.

This is precisely visionary work, ie the Estonian plans do not guide further planning at any level.

Zoning of the area is scheduled to begin next fall, at which point design work will also begin at full capacity.

Helsinki resigning mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) and Deputy Mayor of the Urban Environment Anni Sinnemäki (vihr) are very much in line with the future of the region: a new place for urban culture, experiences, sports, business premises and housing is promised.

Both emphasize Hanasaari’s location next to the Kalasatama, Suvilahti and Teurastamo event areas. The future of Hanasaari is to be connected to the same entity, ie to a new living urban space.

“First of all, it is good to understand that Hanasaari is the last undeveloped maritime parade site in Helsinki,” says Vapaavuori.

“Due to its history, it will definitely be a different place than Kalasatama and Jätkäsaari. Although the expression has faltered, I would see that it could be Helsinki’s new Berlin. A rugged place where creative people are sure to come up with new interesting uses. ”

Sinnemäki According to the development of the area one of the starting points is that in 1974 graduated and architect Timo Penttilän the planned power plant would remain at least to some extent a historic landmark in the area.

“The power plant is a spectacular building and especially fine from the sea,” he says.

Hanasaari power plant photographed in October 2020.

“The building is not protected, but it would be good for it to retain figures or parts, and for the rest of the construction in the area to gain strength as if.”

According to Sinnemäki, the master plan clearly directs the beach to remain an urban space open to all. A new maritime route will therefore open up for the townspeople.

“Living in Hanasaari is definitely wanted, but these plans will be specified with soil surveys.”

The soil in Hanasaari is, as you might expect, very polluted. This will certainly pose challenges for construction and also increase its cost.

Although the desire to take advantage of the historic power building is strong, the head of the zoning unit in the area Tuomas Hakala points out that its further processing is by no means unproblematic.

According to Hakala, converting a building into a cultural center or apartments, for example, is not a realistic idea.

“In a way, a power plant is not even a building but a machine with a shell on top. It has no windows, midsoles or insulation. There are no stairs to walk from one floor to another, ”says Hakala.

Area zoning officer Matti Kaijansinkko points out that the area to be vacated from the power plant will soon be free temporary urban space.

“That’s a well-located area of ​​the weld where nothing will happen in a few years. There could be summer events and whatever, ”he excites.