Urban planning We want an urban boulevard to the east – “Itäväylä will become a street and apartment buildings will be built along it”

The aim is to renovate the surroundings of the East Road more about three kilometers northeast of the Puotila metro station. That means up to 6,000 new residents in the area.

Helsinki the city is now planning to turn part of Itäväylä into a city boulevard. This means turning the area into an urban one and making the traffic route street-like. The area would extend from the Vartiokylä district to the intersection of Itäväylä and Kallvikintie.

Last week, Helsinki published a participation and evaluation plan, which presents the planning principles for the eastern part of the eastern boulevard city.

The aim is to build the areas along the fairway into blocks. For this purpose, noise values ​​and small particle emissions are being investigated in the area.

The planning principles apply to the area, which was inhabited by approximately 5,500 inhabitants in 2019. There are several parks in the area, the Mellunkylä rescue station, business areas and Vartiokylä primary school.

The planned reforms also apply to the Eastern Road, which can be widened to four lanes if the development of public transport so requires. Currently, the reservation for a tramway is taken into account when determining the space requirement of the bus. It is also proposed to reduce the speed limit to 60 km / h from the current 70 km / h limit.

Eastern head of the regional unit Anri Linden The city of Helsinki says that after the overturning of the Östersundom master plan, the design will start from a clean slate.

“In the long run, it is our hope that if landowners are interested, it will become the streets of Itäväylä itself and apartment buildings will be built along it,” says Linden.

The planning principles cover an area of ​​160 hectares, where the general plan has the potential to double the population.

Architect Maria Isotupa Regarding the town planning of the Helsinki urban environment industry, private landowners in the detached house area have been interested in possible zoning changes.

“If we start to intensify in this low-rise area, we have to think about how the area would become as unified as possible,” says Isotupa.

According to Isotuva, the design is guided by, among other things, Helsinki’s carbon neutrality goal.

“I don’t see that the area could be built according to the old model. In the eventual demolition and construction of a new building, it is essential to take into account the climate goals set and think carefully about how to reconcile the city’s sustainability goals with the city boulevard principle. ”

Design principles define guidelines for the development of the area and specify the general plan. The city’s goal is to improve living conditions and transport connections.

Citizens have the opportunity to comment on the plans 11.5. through an open map survey to be opened. The same day will be held New Eastern Helsinki residents’ eventwhich presents a draft of the design principles for the eastern part of the Eastern Boulevard City.