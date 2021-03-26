Urban planning “We are striving to make the most of it” – Finland’s largest construction company “urban philosopher” would make Helsinki a 15-minute city

Juha Kostiainen is one of the most networked people in the construction industry. Now he talks about his hopes for Finnish cities.

What kind is a good city? There are at least as many answers to this question as there are questioners.

In the context of the forthcoming municipal elections, the great philosophical theme will once again materialize momentarily. Those who want to use power must choose their position. But what do those who build the city say?

One answer is given by the popular city-themed Smart City blog Juha Kostiainen. Kostiainen works at the construction company YIT as the director responsible for urban development, a kind of “urban philosopher”.

Kostiani can be considered one of the most networked people in the real estate and construction industry.

YIT, on the other hand, is Finland’s largest construction company, whose handprint is still visible in numerous projects planned for the Helsinki metropolitan area. What YIT gets excited about can therefore have big consequences for many residents of the region.

In urban planning we speak of the so-called “quarter of a city”. Kostiainen is a strong supporter and messenger of the line of thought.

He believes that in a smooth city, all the important things of everyday life should be achieved on foot, by bike or by public transport.

This is in contrast to traditional functional urban planning, in which the various functions of society – housing, work, services – were sought to be differentiated into different areas. In this world, transitions were usually made by cars.

“We are gradually moving away from a design philosophy based on motoring. We are finally beginning to understand the importance of walking and cycling environments. Public transport is being developed with the help of trams in big cities. Traffic automation is advancing and new types of service models are being developed. ”

Juha Kostiainen works at the construction company YIT as the director responsible for urban development.­

Corona time has brought new tones to the debate on urban development. It is even predicted that migration flows will shift from urban to rural areas. The cottage trade has undoubtedly increased, but the housing trade in growth centers continues at a record pace.

Kostiainen does not believe in a turn in urban development.

“A year is definitely too short a time to draw conclusions about the reversal of the megatrend of urbanization. I don’t think the millennial growth of urbanization will suddenly stifle. ”

Kostiainen reminds that cities have always been “resilient”, transformative. That is what they will continue to be, he said.

“Urban development will continue to be driven by economic restructuring with increasing services, people’s desire to find a better life in cities and the fact that cities compete for their attractiveness.”

Also the effects of the increase in telework have been discussed.

The coronavirus has brought with it the idea of ​​multi-location and place-independence driven by lax work. Kostiainen from Helsinki from time to time he works remotely from his holiday home in the village of Susikka in Tammela.

“However, I don’t think telecommuting from one place will become mainstream for longer. There are many important professions where teleworking is not possible. It is also impossible to distribute children’s hobbies sensibly in different parts of Finland. ”

Micromultiplicity is instead a phenomenon that Kostiainen considers likely to become widespread.

“In the future, the job will define the work environment and not the other way around. Can be a day a couple at home, can be in the office, client, hub, cafe. In this way, the work becomes kind of more porous. ”

According to Kostiainen, the network of Hub & Club-type premises can consist of many different locations. Some may focus on group spaces, while others may focus on more individual work. There can be several in different parts of the city, so you don’t always have to go to the same place.

“Conversion flexibility is also emphasized in housing design. The difference is whether residents are willing to pay thousands of euros per square meter for additional rooms and facilities for employers. ”

Kostiainen calls for closer interaction between public and private actors in urban development and planning. It can be used to ensure that there are enough different ideas for regional development and that the visions are put into practice.

“ “Not all wisdom can be at the head of a planner, and at least not every time,” Kostiainen says.

“In my experience, it is challenging for policymakers to understand the urban economic perspectives and the associated opportunity costs: what someone gets and what they don’t get. There is usually not enough budget to make the formulas buildable. ”

According to Kostiainen, the renewal and supplementary construction of suburbs plays a key role in urban development.

“In the last few years, my team has been working hard on these issues, for example in Hakunila in Vantaa, Souka in Espoo, Siltamäe in Helsinki and Pension Perno in Turku.”

Kostiainen emphasizes that the future of the suburbs depends on how private and public investments can be attracted to them: housing, services and public transport.

“Community is a resource in many neighborhoods, but it alone is not enough. Complementary construction would bring more service users and vitality to the suburbs, and provide current residents with money for renovations. And public transport solutions would bring the suburbs a quarter of an hour from the city centers. ”

One the big theme shaking the entire construction industry is climate change now and for a long time to come. The role of community planning and zoning plays a key role in slowing it down. As 70% of real estate emissions come from energy, energy solutions also play a big role.

“The potential for innovation in this sector is enormous.”

Kostiainen says that YIT’s goal is to halve material emissions in its own-based projects in ten years.

“We also aim to automate the emissions calculation process as much as possible. We also need to move forward in the material cycle. ”