Urban planning Vantaa plans a new station on the ring road – It could bring tens of thousands more residents to Kivistö

With the tactics of two stations, the population of Kivistö-Lapinkylä could increase to as many as 45,000 inhabitants.

Vantaa is planning a new station on the ring road in Lapinkylä, which would in practice multiply the current population of the Kivistö area to as many as 45,000 in 2050. Today, Kivistö has about 10,000 inhabitants.

There is a reservation for Lapinkylä station in the Ring Road plans, but it was not made during the construction of the track.

In order to ensure the implementation of the station project, Vantaa is zoning housing, jobs and services in connection with it. The city is even willing to finance the construction of the station itself.

“Vantaa is proud to register as the station builder,” Deputy Mayor of Land Use Hannu Penttilä says.

The status of Lapinkylä is not listed in the current land use, housing and transport (mal) agreement with the state. The construction of the new station will also affect train travel times on the ring road.

The two of you The station’s tactics would place a significant number of new functions in the landscapes of Kivistö and Lapinkylä. The survey extends about a mile from the stations.

The Vantaa City Government approved the plan for its part on Monday. It covers an area of ​​about 530 hectares, part of which is the current aircraft noise area. In addition to the city, the land is also owned by private people.

In addition to aircraft noise, construction is limited by the habitats of flying squirrels and the occurrence of protected rot moss moss.

The design principles emphasize walkability, favoring different forms of housing, colorfulness, nature views and diverse services. The schematic frame controls the actual station zoning, which starts from the blocks near the stations.