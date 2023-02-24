Urban Planning | This is what the 32-story tower block that will rise in front of Tripla looks like

The building is to have 32 floors. It is at least 130 meters high.

Helsinki The tower house project planned for the central part of the Pasila tower area is progressing. The proposal has moved to the consideration of the Urban Environment Committee.

The new tower block built by the insurance company Varma consists of a high tower and a plinth part that descends in steps towards the north and is connected to Pasilansilta.

The building is to have 32 floors. It is at least 130 meters high. The main entrances are located on the level of Pasilansilla and Veturitallkuja.

The plan is to make green roofs with sitting areas on the roofs.

Area is located in Keski-Pasila, south of the Pasilansilla bridge, between Veturitie and the main railway. In the south, the area is bordered by locomotive stables.

The site plan has been drawn up based on the winning proposal of the design competition organized by Senaatti kiinteistäts in the fall of 2021.

The tower house is not to be left alone, because the whole area is in turmoil.

It has already been outlined in the observational photos that at some point it is planned to draw up a site plan for three tall towers with pedestals in the eastern part of the tower area on the other side of the track.

The construction dreams of the tallest towers planned for the western part of the tower area collapsed in December, when the construction company YIT, which won the design competition, announced that it wanted retreat.

Tower building in relation to shopping center Tripla.

Southern entrance from Veturitallinkuja.

The building of the central part of the Pasila tower area seen from the north side from the direction of Tripla.