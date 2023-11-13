Urban Planning | This is what Helsinki’s new city boulevard looks like: The beginning of the motorway will be turned into a street

New homes for up to 17,000 new residents are being planned for the area called the boulevard city of Mäkelänkatu.

When part of the Tuusulanväylä highway will be turned into a street and a new expressway will be built on Mäkelänkatu, the whole area’s appearance will change.

On Monday morning, the city of Helsinki published a more detailed draft of the master plan for the area called Mäkelänkatu boulevard city, which shows one of the biggest changes in the cityscape of the decade.

Motorway and the noise ramparts will change over the next decade into a block-like city where thousands will find a new home. As a result, the area also needs two or three new schools and five or six new kindergarten buildings.

The construction of Mäkelänkatu’s boulevard city will start from the southern part, estimated at the turn of the 2020s and 2030s.

The planning area delineated in the aerial view of Helsinki’s urban environment industry. / The City of Helsinki

In the middle the change is Tuusulanväylä changing from a highway to a main street in the section between Käpylä and Pakila, i.e. Mäkelänkatu would continue from its current distance of three kilometers.

The new section of Mäkelänkatu starts at the intersection of Pohjolankatu and the current Tuusulanväylä.

Currently, Mäkelänkatu turns into Tuusulanväylä in Käpylä at Pohjolankatu.

The new urban boulevard area is to be built into a city-like area with residential blocks, bike paths, streetcars and residential buildings. It also means a lot of supplementary construction in the peripheral areas of the beginning of the existing Tuusulanväylä.

There would also be a new express tram in the area, which would connect to the main line in Käpylä and express tram number 15, which has just started operating in Maunula.

According to the plan, the construction would bring about 15,000–17,000 new residents and up to 7,000 new jobs to the area, according to the city’s estimate.

The view from the current Tuusulanväylä, i.e. the new extension of Mäkelänkatu at Metsälä and Oulunkylä.

Observation picture of the view from Osmontie in the north direction. Photo: Oladesign

Additional construction so there is plenty to come. Construction is concentrated on the edges of the new section of Mäkelänkatu.

In Käpylä, wooden residential blocks and a daycare center are planned. Part of the construction will take place in the northern part of Louhenpuisto, but the aim is to save most of the current Louhenpuisto forest area.

Higher construction is planned in the vicinity of Käpylä station, where the goal is to implement as much wood construction as possible. It would also be another priority area for construction.

The station itself is to be transformed into a “high-quality public transport station” where it is easy to switch between trains, buses and trams.

The area’s most important new commercial center is also being painted around the new public transport terminal in Käpylä. A skate park is also planned near the station.

Another priority area for construction would be at another public transport intersection in Oulunkylä: at the intersection of Käskynhaltijantie, Pakilantie and Mäkelänkatu.

Forest the premises area will also remain in the same use in the new plan framework. The plan is to improve the pedestrian environment and services and centralize parking solutions in the area.

The service center of the northern part of Bulevardikaupungi will be at the intersection of Käskynhaltijantie, Pakilantie and Mäkelänkatu.

Residential blocks are planned for the area between Käskynhaltijantie and Pakila’s small house area. The possibilities of two kindergartens and a school are being explored.

The goal is to preserve the forested nature and recreation areas that already exist in the area as widely as possible.

However, the construction of the boulevard city narrows the area’s most significant green connection from Keskuspuisto to the Patola forest.

The construction of the boulevard city also causes some changes to the current outdoor exercise opportunities.

According to the draft plan, at least the playing fields at Suursuonpuisto and Risupadonupuisto will be removed, and a replacement field at Suursuonpuisto will be planned instead.

See also Ice Hockey World Championships | After all, Tre Kronor won't get top NHL confirmation for the World Cup Vision picture of the northern service center of the boulevard city at the intersection of Käskynhaltijantie and Pakilantie. Photo: Voima Graphics Oy

Car traffic the main connection is to be directed towards the city center via Veturitie. In the framework of the plan, there are two different options for how car traffic will travel in the vicinity of Käpylä station.

Mäkelänkatu is to be calmed down from car traffic by diverting part of the traffic heading towards Käpylä in the future through Asesepäntie in the direction of Veturitie.

According to the draft, the change from highway to street reduces the probability of car traffic growth in the future, but based on modeling, the change will not have wider regional effects on traffic.

The pattern frame it is based on the design principles approved in 2018. In the new presentation, the plans are even more precise: it already presents more detailed observational images and possible sub-floor numbers for construction.

Finer details regarding construction will be decided on a property-by-property basis in connection with site plan changes. Station planning will start by sub-area next year at the earliest.

The Helsinki City Council will make the final decision on the plans.