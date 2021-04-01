Urban planning The transformation of Malmi Airport into a residential area took a leap forward – The council still relied on dog odor observations from flying squirrels

The majority of the council approved the conversion of the field areas into housing for about 5,000 people.

In total The zoning of 5,000-person homes set the Helsinki City Council for a three-hour debate on Wednesday.

After dozens of votes, the council approved the first new town plans for the Malmi field area by a clear majority. The entire area is expected to be inhabited by about 25,000 inhabitants when completed.

There were clear lines of controversy in the debate. They were mainly related to the central role of the Malmi field area in the construction of new housing and influencing the price of housing, and on the other hand to the natural and cultural-historical values ​​of the area. Both were fiercely defended, and there was strong disagreement within the parties as well.

There were also contradictory and special features in many places in the debate, when those concerned about the nature of the area tried to appeal to the city building houses instead of Malmi in Östersundom – which does not have a valid master plan and is also a valuable natural area.

”Malmin the importance of the field area is absolutely central in combating the rise in housing prices. Apart from it, Kalasatama and Jätkäsaari, there are no other large, new residential construction projects in Helsinki. In addition, the construction of Malmi is related to combating the segregation of the entire region, ”said the chairman of the SDP’s council Eveliina Heinäluoma.

“The construction of the ore field has been planned for 20 years, and now it is worth giving up. The natural values ​​are significant, as is the historical value of the area. The alternative would be Östersundom, which we have not built, ”he said Sirpa Asko-Seljavaara (kok).

Speaking of the natural values ​​of the area, the delegates appealed to the trout, meadows and flying squirrels of Longinoja.

“This is not propaganda and the invention of natural arguments to keep the flight going. The large meadow area of ​​Malmi is really very important for the whole of Southern Finland, because there are few natural meadows in our country. For example, 1,000 butterfly species have been found in the area, such as the highly endangered greenfly, ”said the Open Party Petrus Pennanen.

Coalition Party Atte Kaleva In its own presentation of the Nallenrinne formula, it relied, inter alia, on a new flying squirrel survey commissioned by the friends of Malmi Airport.

Nallenrinne is located along the Buckwheat Ridge, on a wooded ridge in the southern part of the field. Nallenrinne is the first part of the construction of the Malmi Airport area. The layout solution enables the construction of a residential area with local services and park areas for approximately 2,800 residents.

Party colleague Otto Meri however, (kok) considered the comprehensive surveys of the city to be more weighty.

“Comparing the odor observations made by Karpela’s dogs over the three days and the compilation of these observations on the Friends of Malmi Airport website with studies conducted over several years in the city, I would give more weight to the city’s comprehensive studies,” Meri explained.

The survey was conducted by Kaer oy, a former Member of Parliament Tanja Karpelan dog training company.

Meri said it is “clear” that the construction will damage the area’s natural values.

“But here we have to weigh things.”

Deputy Mayor of the Urban Environment, who has given long and thorough speeches on the formulas Anni Sinnemäki (vihr) acknowledged in his speeches that the natural and cultural-historical values ​​of the area are significant. However, he said he believes both Longinoja trout and flying squirrels will thrive in the new residential area.

“I believe Longino will rise to new heights with the construction of the area and the trout will survive,” he said.

Malmin the second Airport Block plan of the airport area protects the historic field buildings and provides an opportunity to build homes for about 2,200 residents.

Also, this formula requires being returned back to the preparation of Kaleva and Björn Månsson (r) and Nuutti Hyttinen (ps) for slightly different reasons.

In the Coalition Group, in all votes, half voted in favor of rejecting the formulas or returning them to preparation. Chairman of the delegation group Daniel Sazonov Like Otto Meri, (kok) was part of supporting Malmi’s housing construction.

However, Sazonov suggested that further use of the airport buildings could be negotiated with the Aviation Museum, which has been looking for new premises. However, this proposal did not succeed in the council.

“This is just white washing from the Coalition Party. Like the Pontius Pilate Coalition washes the blood of the Ore Field from its hands, ”Månsson would acknowledge in the Easter mood.

Council is authorized Paavo Arhinmäki According to (left) bills, there have been hundreds of Malmi debates and votes in recent years. The balance of power has varied slightly in the various votes, depending on the composition of the council, but the majority has always been in favor of housing construction in the field area.

On Wednesday, housing construction was supported by 54 delegates and opposed by 31 delegates. Of the parties, the Social Democrats and the Left Alliance, with a few exceptions, and the Greens flagged in favor of building a field area.

In the Coalition, votes were split in half between builders and opponents of construction. As a rule, small groups voted against zoning.

A long cycle of appeals is expected from the council’s formula decisions. Malmi’s flight operations ended in mid-March. Appeals against winding-up decisions are pending at various courts.