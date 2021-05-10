Urban planning The Supreme Administrative Court rejected Östersundom’s master plan, the effects on the Natura site were incompletely assessed

The stumbling block in the master plan was that part of the area had been left as a clearing area.

Supreme the Administrative Court (KHO) has secured the overthrow of the Östersundom master plan. The Supreme Administrative Court agrees with the Helsinki Administrative Court that the master plan is illegal and the combined effects on the Natura area have not been sufficiently assessed.

The administrative court overturned the Östersundom master plan two years ago. The judgment of the Administrative Court was appealed by the Östersundom Commission, which is a joint institution of Helsinki, Vantaa and Sipoo.

From the point of view of the court, the most problematic solution of the general plan was to leave some of the key areas as settlement areas, the construction of which was to be decided by town plans. Salmenkallio, which is located in the immediate vicinity of the bird waters of Östersundom, had been submitted as a white study area.

At the beginning of Östersundom’s design, a metro station with apartment buildings was even located in Salmenkallio. Alignment decided to move due to natural values.

KHO: n according to which the Natura assessment related to the master plan has not been carried out with sufficient precision and adverse effects have not been sufficiently ruled out. There is therefore a risk that new land use and strong population growth will significantly impair natural values ​​in the Mustavuori grove and Östersundom bird water Natura area.

Even if the study areas were designated for protection and recreation, the Natura site would be adversely affected by the increasing use of recreation.

The master plan targeted Östersundom with up to 80,000–100,000 new residents and 15,000–40,000 new jobs. In the general plan, the construction areas were located in the immediate vicinity of nature reserves.

KHO thus took the same position as the Uusimaa ely center, the Uusimaa district of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation and the Tringa ornithological association, which appealed to the administrative court. These emphasized the need to address land use as a whole.

In its statement, the Ely Center has stated, inter alia, that the Salmenkallion-Kantarnäsberget areas will be designated as a nature reserve, which will make it possible to impose the necessary prohibitions and restrictions on recreational use.

In addition, a more detailed plan must be drawn up for the study area and the necessary nature reserves must be established before the number of inhabitants within a kilometer of the study site exceeds 10,000.

Although The Supreme Administrative Court rejected the master plan, but maintained the Östersundom phase regional plan, which will guide future planning.

The appellants and the grounds of appeal were very similar to those in the master plan. This time, the complaints of the Uusimaa ely center, the Uusimaa district of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation and Tringa did not succeed.

The Supreme Administrative Court stated that the provincial plan is general and guiding. The fate of settlement areas can be resolved in lower-level zoning as in the master plan.

“The decision is disappointing,” says Östersundom Committee Chairman, Helsinki’s Urban Environment Business Area Director. Mikko Aho.

“The effects of the decision will now be assessed in all three municipalities, Helsinki, Vantaa and Sipoo, and it will be decided on the basis of the analysis in which form the area’s planning will be restarted.”