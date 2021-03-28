Urban planning The South Harbor competition program blocks skyscrapers and emphasizes non-commercialism

A new use is being sought for the Olympic Terminal and Satamatalo.

Get excited The design competition for the South Harbor of Helsinki, which has provoked a debate, is at a critical stage in terms of the outcome, as the Urban Environment Board will discuss the competition program on Tuesday.

The port buildings and areas will be released for new use when Stockholm’s shipping service moves to Katajanokka. The Port of Helsinki concentrates Tallinn’s traffic on Jätkäsaari.

A draft program has emerged in the preparation of civil servants, which limits new construction in many ways.

Under the terms of the competition, the new buildings must not be higher than the empire buildings on the North Spaniel. The houses must not obstruct the views of Tähtitorninmäki to the Cathedral or Katajanokka. It should also be possible to see the sea from Tähtitorninmäki.

The sea should also be visible at the end of every street.

To the port area there would be a reserve for high-speed vessels, which means that a 2.4-meter-high fence must be built in their quay area in accordance with safety regulations. Passengers should be led to ships via a bridge or pipe to be built above the incoming shoreline.

A construction site of 1,500 to 2,000 square meters must be reserved for the high-speed terminal. The same berth area is planned for high-speed vessels, which is now used by Stockholm ships.

The southbound walking route would thus run between the old harbor buildings and the security fence.

The protected buildings, the Olympic Terminal and the Harbor House, will instead be vacated for new use. Their protection regulations limit the wildest ideas. For example, the passenger terminal in the Olympic Terminal is also protected.

In practice, the new building or buildings could be located on the site of the warehouse building to be demolished and its parking area.

The harbor house was completed in 1954, and the Olympic Terminal in the background in 1952. Both are protected.­

City aims for a comfortable walking environment in the South Harbor, and the competition program emphasizes the importance of non-commercial activities in many respects. There are no apartments coming to the area.

So what could be the new activities for people of all ages that would be located in the South Harbor?

Deputy Mayor Anni Sinnemäki (vihr) says that the purpose of the design competition is specifically to seek ideas for the area.

“What could Helsinki offer to those who may have visited the new Museum of Architecture and Design? I could imagine the need for lunch and cafe services, perhaps ice cream. Maybe after the break, someone would be interested in a gallery or a new type of museum. We need a space where children can run and places to sit, ”Sinnemäki thinks out loud.

In addition to the buildings, the competition program also seeks comfortable outdoor spaces. For example, we want a square suitable for lively city life from Lübeck Pier. Lübeck Pier is located next to the Old Market Hall, and a temporary pavilion for the Helsinki Biennale has just been built there.

Competition program the draft also states that the preserved value buildings located in the area, the Old Market Hall, the Olympic Terminal and the Harbor House, may be part of the ensemble to be handed over to the winner.

“This is not a promise that the city will sell these value buildings to the winner. It all depends on what kind of functions they will have after all, ”Sinnemäki emphasizes.

He himself is most looking forward to what kind of proposals in the competition will come for the new use of the Olympic Terminal and Satamatalo.

The city of the South Harbor plot is tentatively leasing to operators at the market price, but a call option has also been included in the competition program. The terms of the land transfer are negotiated separately and decided by the city council.

The quay area of ​​the South Harbor was widened towards the sea in 1939.­

Quality and concept competition is a two-step process. It will start in June with the registration process. On the basis of the announcements, the jury will decide whether the competitor has the funds to carry out a project that requires money. Upon registration, the city will check whether competitors have completed similar projects, what is the preliminary concept, and how the contract will be funded.

Applications could be submitted until next midsummer. The actual competition proposals will be submitted by name by December and will be made public.

The jury will select the four best for the future, and these four can finalize their ideas until June 2022. The winner would thus be known one and a half years later in the fall of 2022.

The jury led by the Mayor of Helsinki, and includes professionals in architecture, urban planning, transport and landscape design from the urban environment industry, as well as external architects and real estate professionals.

The South Harbor design competition will not be decided jointly with the state Museum of Architecture and Design planning. It will open its own architectural competition in the autumn of 2022 at the earliest.

Finnish Association of Architects Safa has criticized the order of competition. In its view, the museum’s architectural competition should be held first before the port area competition.

The results of the South Harbor design competition are the basis for the zoning of the area, which the city will do once the competition is resolved. The town planning also takes into account the results of the museum building’s architectural competition. At the earliest, the town plan could be decided by the city council in 2024.

Due to the long history of the South Harbor as a Helsinki port, some of the current town plans are tsarist, ie from 1875 and 1895.