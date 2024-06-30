Monday, July 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Urban Planning | The residents fear that they will lose the idyll of a small village in the heart of Espoo

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Urban Planning | The residents fear that they will lose the idyll of a small village in the heart of Espoo
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Ring III separates the village-like residential areas of Northern Espoo, located in the bosom of nature, from the heart of Southern Espoo. Now, however, the city wants to build compact apartment buildings in Kalajärvi, which has a couple of thousand inhabitants, and the locals are not excited.

From here it begins. Espoo, which is unknown to many.

Ring III has been crossed, and furniture stores, supermarkets and fast food restaurants have been left behind.

Roadsides are starting to be filled with open fields, the edges of the fields with forests. From the car window you can see a group of cranes eating.

#Urban #Planning #residents #fear #lose #idyll #small #village #heart #Espoo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russians were given recommendations to combat insomnia in the heat

Russians were given recommendations to combat insomnia in the heat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]