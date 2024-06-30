Urban Planning | The residents fear that they will lose the idyll of a small village in the heart of Espoo

Ring III separates the village-like residential areas of Northern Espoo, located in the bosom of nature, from the heart of Southern Espoo. Now, however, the city wants to build compact apartment buildings in Kalajärvi, which has a couple of thousand inhabitants, and the locals are not excited.

From here it begins. Espoo, which is unknown to many.

Ring III has been crossed, and furniture stores, supermarkets and fast food restaurants have been left behind.

Roadsides are starting to be filled with open fields, the edges of the fields with forests. From the car window you can see a group of cranes eating.