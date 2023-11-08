Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Urban Planning | The practice area of ​​the Tali golf course will remain under the houses, the councilor sighed: "This is just as empty"

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2023
in World Europe
Urban Planning | The practice area of ​​the Tali golf course will remain under the houses, the councilor sighed: “This is just as empty”

Residential construction is planned for the practice area of ​​the Tali golf course.

| Updated

HELSINKI the city’s urban environment committee approved the plan for the supplementary construction of the Munkkivuori and Talinranta areas at its meeting on Tuesday. This also means that apartments will be built in the southern part of the practice area of ​​the Tali golf course.

In practice, the decision means that there will be no training area in Tali after the start of construction, as there would be a very small area left.

The board voted twice on the practice area of ​​the golf course. Risto Rautavan (cook) and Silja Borgarsdóttir Sandelinin (rkp)’s proposal to preserve the training area was defeated by votes 7–6 both times.

Instead, the board approved a proposal to find a replacement solution for the practice field on the golf course or in the surrounding area in cooperation with the Helsingin Golfklubi ry, which is responsible for the Tali golf course.

A replacement solution has already been searched before without success, says the city councilor Otto Meri (cook) in X.

“This is just the same as empty. This has been investigated by the club and there is no place to replace the range in the area. “Unless you fence Tali’s allotment garden or three soccer fields,” writes Meri.


