Urban Planning | The plans for the giant health center at the Haaga roundabout are progressing

The Haaga roundabout will be Länsi-Haaga square in the future.

Plans The decision-making of the city of Helsinki is progressing on the transformation of Finland’s largest roundabout into a huge social and health center site.

At its meeting held on Tuesday, the urban environment board approved the master plan for the Haaga roundabout and Vihdintie.

The decision was made, deviating from the presenter’s proposal, by accepting the counter-proposals. In them, the board requires actions to secure the flying squirrel connection passing through Piimäki Park, and to pay more attention to preserving the natural values ​​and rocks of the Riistavuori forest than was presented in the master plan.

This is what the Haaga roundabout looked like in 2019. View towards Vihdintie.

In addition, the board requires that the area’s traffic arrangements be planned in cooperation with industrial companies in the area.

Formula solution as a result, a new center of the West-Haaga sub-region will be created in the area. The plan change is related to the transformation of Vihdintie into a city boulevard.

The Haaga roundabout will remain a traffic hub in the future as well. A Raide-Joker has already been built at the edge of the circle. In the future, Vihdintie is to be turned into a boulevard, and the future Vihdintie light rail and Raide-Jokeri would meet at the circle. A new public transport interchange is being planned for the Valimo station.

Observational photo of the area’s new blocks in the direction of Huopalahdentie.

It is tentatively planned that the smaller health center in Haaga, the Munkkiniemi and Pitäjänmäki health centers, the social services operating in Lassila, and psychiatric and substance abuse services in the Laakso hospital area will be gathered in the circle, i.e. in the area of ​​the future Länsi-Haaga square.

It is planned to cable the current overhead power lines of Vihdintie to the street area and dismantle the current power lines. The street area of ​​Vihdintie is also intended to be widened so that, in addition to the car lanes, there is space for a tramway, light traffic and trees.