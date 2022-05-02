Tuesday, May 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Urban planning The planning of Itä-bana is progressing, and cyclists are not wanted along the Itäväylä

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

City|Town planning

The original route from Herttoniemi to Itäkeskus was transferred from Itäväylä to the Herttoniemi industrial area.

Helsinki the city’s plans for the city’s main cycling routes, ie the banana network, are progressing in eastern Helsinki.

In the future, it will be possible to reach Östersundom from the center of Helsinki along Itäbaana. A connection between Herttoniemi and Itäkeskus is currently being planned.

In the original in the plan for 2014, Itäbaana ran along the Itäväylä, but the solution was found to be very challenging and expensive to implement in the current situation.

In the future, Itäbaana will run along Sahaajankatu in the Herttoniemi industrial area.

The challenge for Sahaajankatu is the large number of plot subscriptions. The realization of East Banaa also requires the separation of cycle paths and sidewalks between Roihuvuorentie and Marjaniementie.

Citizens are asked for their opinions preliminary plans. The city also organizes a joint plan cycling for the planned route.

See also  Arrested for the third time a man accused of harassing and sexually abusing his employees

#Urban #planning #planning #Itäbana #progressing #cyclists #wanted #Itäväylä

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Calimocho rock wins the Caravaca de la Cruz Wine Horse race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.