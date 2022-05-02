Urban planning The planning of Itä-bana is progressing, and cyclists are not wanted along the Itäväylä

The original route from Herttoniemi to Itäkeskus was transferred from Itäväylä to the Herttoniemi industrial area.

Helsinki the city’s plans for the city’s main cycling routes, ie the banana network, are progressing in eastern Helsinki.

In the future, it will be possible to reach Östersundom from the center of Helsinki along Itäbaana. A connection between Herttoniemi and Itäkeskus is currently being planned.

In the original in the plan for 2014, Itäbaana ran along the Itäväylä, but the solution was found to be very challenging and expensive to implement in the current situation.

In the future, Itäbaana will run along Sahaajankatu in the Herttoniemi industrial area.

The challenge for Sahaajankatu is the large number of plot subscriptions. The realization of East Banaa also requires the separation of cycle paths and sidewalks between Roihuvuorentie and Marjaniementie.

Citizens are asked for their opinions preliminary plans. The city also organizes a joint plan cycling for the planned route.