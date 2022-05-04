Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Urban planning The North Baana cycling route runs along the track to the northern border of Helsinki

May 4, 2022
City|Town planning

The main routes for bicycle traffic are now being developed for a distance of about nine kilometers from Käpylä to the Vantaa border.

Helsinki the city has published a draft master plan for northern banana. The North Baana is the main route for cycling to the north.

Construction of Pohjoisbaana has already started in 2016, and its section from Pasila to Käpylä was opened in 2017.

The alignment presented in the master plan runs largely along the current cycle path along the track. New routes are planned to Taivaskallio, Pukinmäki Ring Road I and Tapanila.

In Savela and Puistola, Pohjois-Baana would be implemented as a cycle street where cars can drive at the pace of bicycle traffic.

Three new bridges are proposed for the implementation of the North Banaa, which would be located on the Vantaanjoki River, Ring Road I and the Tapanila station. In addition, implementation will require the replacement of some existing bridges.

North Banana the preparation of the general plan is nearing completion, but citizens can get acquainted with more detailed plans and illustrations Tell us your positionon the service.

The cycling route is part of a comprehensive cycling network planned by the City of Helsinki. When completed, Pohjoisbaana will form a direct connection from Käpylä to the Vantaa border via Oulunkylä, Pukinmäki, Malmi, Tapanila and Puistola.

The North Bana will be implemented in parts and construction is scheduled to begin in 2023.

