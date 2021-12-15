Urban planning The new bridge planned for Helsinki collapsed in the hands of politicians

The position of the Coalition Party and the SDP won the Greens’ proposal in the vote.

Helsinki The planned light traffic bridge between Kaisaniemenranta and Siltasaari is not planned to be implemented, at least in the near future.

Politicians voted on the matter on Tuesday in the Urban Environment Board of the Greens Anni Sinnemäki and Otso Kivekkää as well as the Coalition Party Risto Rautavan and demarches Jenni Hjeltin between proposals.

In addition to the Greens, the Left Alliance supported the construction of a bridge. In addition to the Coalition Party and the SDP, the Basic Finns and the RKP were of the opinion that although the bridge project is in itself worthwhile in terms of cycling and walking, it should not be implemented for the time being due to high costs. The votes were split in favor of 8 to 5 opponents.

Opponents were in line with the official proposal that served as the basis for decision-making. According to officials, the benefits of the bridge would not be so far-reaching that it would cover the investment costs of the bridge and ancillary measures.

New The bridge connection was to connect two valuable sites, Kaisaniemi Park and Siltasaarenkärki, to be better reached on foot and by bike.

According to the study, the cost of the bridge would be around EUR 4-8 million. In addition to this, the need to modify the environment would bring an additional cost of 3 to 6 million.

In the Urban Environment Board, Rautava and Hjelt just referred to the cost of the project in their winning proposal:

“The Urban Environment Board believes that the project is worthwhile in terms of improving the comfort and walking environment in the area. However, the City of Helsinki has a significant repair debt for the existing bridges, so investments must be directed to the repair and maintenance of existing bridges. That is why the Urban Environment Board states that the bridge in question will not be built in this 10-year period, ”the proposal says.

According to the proposal, the design of the bridge can be initiated “to the extent possible within the resources of the industry” despite the fact that the bridge is not currently being implemented.

So it remains to be seen if the bridge will be built later.