Urban Planning | The more than 60-year-old market hall will have to give way: a new building is being arranged for Kasarmitori

The new building would replace the current shop building from the 1960s.

25.1. 20:30

Helsinki a new building is going up in the historic center.

The city is planning a three-story office and business building for Kasarmitori, with space for, for example, a grocery store and restaurants. It is planned to demolish a two-story shop building on its way.

The current building, completed in 1960, houses, among others, S-market and Hesburger. It was originally intended as a temporary exhibition and business building and was designed by an architect Iikka Martas.

Previously, there was an architect at the same place Selim A. Lindqvist drawn by the art nouveau market hall.

Originally, Kasarmitori had an art nouveau-style market hall designed by Selim A. Lindvist.

The current shop building was completed in 1960.

See also Gaza War | Israel Releases Video Alleging Hamas Is Hiding Under Hospital - 'Probative Strength Seems Weak', Says Fact Checker The new building seen from Kasarmitori in the observational photo.

City requires an exceptionally high level of implementation from the new building, because the Kaarti barracks on the edge of Kasarmitori is part of a nationally valuable built cultural environment.

The officers' building of the barracks block, the current headquarters, is by Carl Engel designed by A large part of the other buildings bordering the market are also protected.

The architects designed the new building Rainer Mahlamäki and Jukka Savolainen Architect office from Lahdelma & Mahlamäki.

In the plans, the building consists of some stone material or something similar, light glass and metal.

In the same in connection with this, the city plans to protect the market area as a historically and townscape valuable square.

The site plan proposal is currently available for public viewing. Next, it will proceed to the Urban Environment Board's consideration, probably this spring.

The city council will finally decide on the formula.