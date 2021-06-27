Urban planning The “mini-city” planned for Helsinki’s city center has finally failed – construction company SRV withdrew its application

Complementary construction terrified the residents of the inner city.

I’m at work and the idea of ​​additional construction, which terrified the inhabitants of Kamppi, near Eteläisen Rautatiekatu and the banana route, remains to the degree of ideation. The construction company SRV, which received the development reserve, withdrew its application before Midsummer.

The information was most joyfully received on Töölö’s Facebook group on Thursday.

Urban Environment Industry Director Mikko Aho confirms the event to HS via SMS.

Already at the end of last year, Aho estimated that he was not a sculptor Martti Aihan the original idea of ​​a “mini-city” has not been refined into a project that could proceed to zoning.

According to Aho, the traffic difficulties of the supplementary construction were extensive, the municipal engineering arrangements proved difficult and the change in the historic cityscape would have been considerable.

Ahon the idea at the time was for the Urban Funeral to be held at the Urban Environment Board, as the board had originally granted a development reservation to the idea nursers and SRV.

There is no need for a panel hearing now because the application no longer exists.

If a credible project concept for a plan change had emerged during the development phase, the Board could have considered granting a design reservation.

Urban idea artists Martti Aiha and member of the design team architect Eero Lundén commented in an HS interview in January that the central idea of ​​Urbana was the holistic planning of the area rather than the planning of additional construction on the plots one by one.

