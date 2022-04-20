Urban planning The industry is fleeing Helsinki, and this could have serious consequences

Industrial activity threatens to disappear completely from Helsinki. According to Pia Pakarinen, CEO of the Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce, the situation is dubious.

In Helsinki there are too few industrial plots available. President of the Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce Pia Pakarinen considers the situation questionable.

Last fall, the city had only 12 industrial plots vacant. Their building rights ranged from 2,500 to 9,000 square feet. There are no very large plots of land in the city at all.

According to the city’s own report, this does not meet demand. The study was presented to the Business Division in March.

There are plenty of offices and other job centers in the city, but even small production companies, such as car repair shops, have difficulty if they want to expand, Pakarinen says.

“ “People need jobs, not just housing.”

“After all, no one believes the traditional chimney industry would start to return to the capital. That is not the point here. It’s about people needing jobs, not just housing. ”

Pakarinen considers it good for Helsinki to have as many support legs as possible for the economy.

Pakarinen As a long-term city councilor in Helsinki, politicians are happy to discuss housing and housing construction.

Many traditional business districts are being transformed into either hybrid areas combining housing and industry or entirely residential areas.

“The hybrid model is really awkward. New residents very often begin to criticize the manifestations of doing business: heavy traffic, smells and smells, or the sounds of production. Let’s start driving away the activities that have been in the area for ages. ”

From the point of view of the overall development of the region, it is good that there is room in Espoo and Vantaa for those large players that can no longer accommodate Helsinki. According to Pakarinen, the municipalities in the Helsinki region should co-operate more purposefully.

Fazer is currently looking for a new plot of land for its confectionery factory, and Vantaa will make every effort to ensure that it is located in Vantaa. A month ago, Microsoft said that its large data center is being located in either Espoo or Kirkkonummi.

Read more: Fazer plans new confectionery factory, factory in southern Finland to replace Vantaa and Lappeenranta factories

Read more: Microsoft wants three Jumbo-sized data centers in the natural landscape in Espoo – It could have a significant impact on residents’ heat bills

Traditionally the municipalities of the metropolitan area have competed with each other for high-value-added companies. This game doesn’t pull, Pakarinen estimates.

“A regional plan should be made to get world-class players to locate in this area and we have room for Finnish innovations.”

The Gothenburg region has branded itself as a hub for the automotive industry and logistics. Copenhagen, on the other hand, is known for its pharmaceutical cluster.

“It seems that there is not enough common reflection in this area on how and what kind of productive activities would be attracted here.”

“ “If there are no expansion options, there is a risk that production will be relocated.”

In the Nordic countries In comparison, the Helsinki region is the most industrially dominant. There are many ancillary professions involved in industrial activities: there are engineering and architectural firms.

“There is an urban legend that industrial jobs are a sector of the setting sun or that industry operates somewhere else. Industrial jobs have increased In Uusimaa more systematically than elsewhere in Finland in recent years. A clear turnaround in growth took place in the mid-2010s, ”says Pakarinen.

In 2020, the number of industrial and productive jobs was clearly higher than in 2015, but had only reached the pre-financial crisis level of the early 2000s.

“The Helsinki region must ensure that industrial and production activities can be located and that it has the opportunity to expand. If there are no alternatives, there is a risk that production will be relocated. ”

“ “Not all urban space should be built to capacity. The enchantment of the region needs empty space. ”

Helsinki According to a report by the regional chamber of commerce, industrial and productive activities account for 19 per cent of employment. One in five employees in the region therefore works in a production plant.

Large players need small and medium-sized industries to support them, which also need living space. The Helsinki region needs companies focused on maintenance, logistics and repairs.

A special feature of Helsinki is that many companies operate on the city’s rental property. The city will only seek to renew the land leases at the end of the lease term.

Companies may not have a terrible desire to invest in their operations if the land lease is interrupted after five years.

“The long-term lease becomes collateral for investment loans. If the lease term is very short, you cannot get a loan, ”Pakarinen explains.

The Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce is currently compiling a vision for the future with its member companies until the 2050s.

Pakarinen has one wish for urban planners.

“Although condensing the urban structure is profitable in principle, not all urban space should be built to capacity. The enchantment of the region needs empty space. ”