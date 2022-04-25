Urban planning The implementation of the wooden part of the city planned for Myllypuro is progressing

There will be wooden apartment buildings for 2,700 inhabitants in the area called Karhukallio.

Helsinki A new residential area is being built in Myllypuro. The plan progressed when the Helsinki City Government approved the town plan and plan change of the area called Karhunkaataja on Monday evening. The matter will next be transferred to the Helsinki City Council.

This is a district to be built in the south-western part of Myllypuro and in the northern part of Herttoniemi for about 2,700 new residents, which will house mostly wooden 4- to 8-storey houses.

The wooden blocks are a continuum of Puu-Myllypuro. The houses thus retain the same atmosphere and look as the neighbor.

The apartment buildings will be built in the lower area on the west side of Karhukalliontie and in the surrounding hillside blocks in an area that is currently almost completely undeveloped. The area to be zoned has, among other things, a forest, part of which will be felled from the road in the residential area.

Although the area has been called Karhunkaataja, by decision of the Nomenclature Committee, the residential area is named Karhukallio.

Bear rock the main public transport connection is the Raide-Jokeri under construction, which runs along Viilarintie. Karhukalliontie, formerly called Viikintie, is also important for the area. The intersection between them will be moved to a different location than it is today.

In addition to apartment buildings, the area will have business premises as well as facilities for kindergartens and the lower grades of primary school.

Helsinki the city government also submitted to the city council the approval of the change in the town plan of the Seaport Islands. The plan solution applies to the southern and northern Uunisaari, Liuskasaari, Liuskaluoto and Sirpalesaari and the surrounding water area.

The aim of the plan solution is to develop the islands as a major sailing and recreation center.