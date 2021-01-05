Urban planning The father of the criticized “mini-city” planned for the center of Helsinki still believes in the project: “The area is an architectural mess”

According to sculptor Martti Aiha, who came up with ideas for additional construction alongside light traffic in Baana, opponents of the project have misread previous pictures.

Idea the further construction of the light traffic route around Baana in the heart of Helsinki is at a crucial stage. The results of the Urban Group’s plan will be presented to the Helsinki Urban Environment Board in January.

Industry Environment Industry Director Mikko Aho No In an interview with HS under Christmas seemed to give Urbana much hope. According to him, the proposal has not been processed for the actual zoning during the development phase.

According to Aho, the difficulties are considerable in terms of traffic, municipal technology and the historical cityscape.

Initiator of the Urban project, sculptor Martti Aiha however, is still hopeful.

“Isn’t it usually the case that when you think hard enough, solutions are found.”

Aiha handed over HS the new observations of the plan.

Multi-professional The Urban Group received a development reserve from the Urban Environment Board for its idea in due course. In the order of the normal political deliberations, the group will now present the outcome of its plan to the same board.

If the board were to take a different view of the Urban Group’s proposal than Aho, the top official in the field, the planned “mini-city” in the city center would receive a planning reservation. If the position is negative, then it is there.

“We have strived to make the city positive and good. If not, then our work is done, ”says Aiha.

In the observation image of the architectural firm, the Baana area photographed from above.­

The Urban Plan includes several new buildings.­

Townspeople are best acquainted with Aiha’s work at the intersection of Itämerenkatu and Porkkalankatu, which reflects the area’s mad mill-like traffic Rumbasculpture. The sculpture is temporarily in storage when an office building rises on the edge of Rumbanaukio.

Urban is also an environmental project, albeit a larger one: “Let’s build more urban, green city,” Aiha describes.

The Urban Idea, which he received ten years ago, came together to develop a renowned group of professionals in architecture, design, traffic planning, engineering and economics, and the arts.

Within a couple of years, the real estate and construction group SRV took on the role of developer.

One one of the members of the group is the founder, architect of Lunden Architecture Company Eero Lundén. The imprint of his office is visible in Finland and around the world.

According to Lundén, Urbana’s “goal is to bring life to Baana, not to disturb or eliminate it, to make the area a cohesive whole, rather than to build it from fragmented complementary construction.”

The central idea of ​​the city is the holistic design of the area on the plots instead of the individual dripping outbuildings. At the same time, Lundén is likely to comment on the criticisms faced by the project.

The observation picture shows a view from Arkadiankatu from the east to “Rautatiekatu Bulevardi” to the west.­

The first observational images, characterized as futuristic, caused the corners of some townspeople to rise. They didn’t like what they saw: the historically valuable, delicate environment must not be tarnished and the open cityscape must not be closed.

Former Prime Minister, Worker Paavo Lipponen expressed its negative position On the HS opinion page. Last September, HS Urban’s opinion page published No Urban! signed by the chairman of the residents’ movement and the Kamppi Society writing.

“Space is such a personal experience for everyone that I can’t say anything about it. For example, Siena is a densely built old medieval town, and nowhere is it as nice to walk as there, ”says Aiha.

The maze of Siena in Tuscany, Italy is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Aiha regrets that the planned consultation of the region’s residents could not be held last spring due to the corona epidemic. This, he said, was just the opposite of Urban’s basic idea of ​​being a community civic project.

“The ideas in the ideas phase mainly showed mass. It is not intended that the end result will look exactly the same as in the pictures. But when pictures show, people read things through them, and thoughts go in a certain direction. ”

The latest sightings, which will be presented to decision-makers in January, show free living space, various services such as shops, cafes, cultural facilities, pavilions, a bazaar and, of course, a place for a bicycle repair shop.

“Housing, services, probably business, jobs,” Aiha outlines future opportunities.

The names of the new buildings listed in the project brochure may give a picture of the plan: Hotel Vice President, Kulttuuripalatsi and Pyörätalo comment on their neighbors Hotel Presidentti, Tennispalats and Autotalo.

Small shops and, among other things, a bicycle repair shop are planned next to the city.­

Urban Group according to Aiha, the guideline has been the doctrine that the extensive and comprehensive planning of areas creates a better urban environment than the model in which plots of land are divided separately for individual actors to be built. In urban areas, the areas between the plots are also taken into account.

Like Lundén, Aiha has a negative view of fragmented complementary construction: “We are thinking of the area as a whole, with a wider and longer range of environmental aesthetics and architecture than in conventional new construction.”

The original idea was simple: the central park would be extended through Töölönlahti and Baana, or the “Rautatiekatu Esplanadi”, to the western districts of Ruoholahti and Jätkäsaari.

Having lived in Töölö for 40 years, Aiha has had time to watch the gap during the Harbor Harbor and now Baanana. They are united by one feature: “The gap breaks the connection between Töölö and the city center. Urban would merge Kamppi and Töölö, and the districts would be more easily accessible in both directions. ”

One of the new buildings in the Urban Plan is the “Palace of Culture” next to the Tennis Palace. The tennis palace can be seen in the observation image behind the new building.­

Urban the word pairs ‘historical environment’ and ‘sensitive place’ have appeared in opponents ’arguments.

“If you think about the historical environment, it is an architectural mess. And as we move Baana west, the environment is a whole new building stock, ”Aiha responds to the criticism.

“And yes, it is a sensitive place in the heart of Helsinki, that’s why we started doing this. When efficiency teams get up to speed, it produces a certain kind of design and construction. ”

Urban has at least one competitor. The insurance company LähiTapiola wants to build an office building behind Autotalo, located between Fredrikinkatu and Runeberginkatu. The company has left the project to the city development reserve application.