Urban planning The fate of the ore field seems inevitable, but the association demanding protection is preparing a new lawsuit with the “army of lawyers”

The association that promotes the protection of Malmi Airport has made dozens of complaints and lawsuits.

Malmin the fate of the airport is at hand. Or they don’t.

The last day to move from the airport given by Kihlakunnanvoudi is Sunday, and the Ministry of the Environment has just overturned the latest complaint from the association for the protection of the field.

However, the fate of Malmi Airport has seemed inevitable for years and there are still operations on the ground.

For years, the Friends of Malmi Airport, which defends the preservation of the airport, has opposed the City of Helsinki’s intentions to transform the current airport into a residential area for more than 10,000 new residents.

The association has made countless appeals, appeals and complaints about the city’s decisions. In addition, due to Malmi’s fate, the association has been in court at least 14 times.

The latest the reason for the new lawsuit is on Wednesday the decision of the Ministry of the Environment to reject the association’s appeal. The association appealed against the decision of the Center for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment (ely) not to present the protection of Malmi Airport.

The protection dispute with the Ministry of Life and the Environment dates back to 2015. There is still no end to the matter, as the next address for appeal is the Helsinki Administrative Court. The association intends to appeal there next, says the chairman of the association Timo Hyvönen.

“We have an army of lawyers,” says Hyvönen. “This decision goes to the very core of Finland’s legality practice. I think this will be dealt with in the Supreme Court. ”

It indeed, it seems likely when examining the association’s history of appeals.

There have been a total of 14 lawsuits or appeals against court decisions over the years. In addition, the association has appealed against several actions by the City of Helsinki in the area: building ban,

There are a total of 31 requests for clarification, complaints, complaints or rectification requests in the history of the association.

The fight against housing in the field has been fought on many fronts: at the level of the master plan and the provincial plan, together with the cultural people because of the historical value of building the field, and with the help of environmental organizations, appealing to rare birds and flying squirrels.

Association is already preparing to complain about the area’s town plans, Hyvönen says.

A new project is also underway to bring Malmi’s fate to the voters’ decision. The association collects names for a municipal initiative that would get Malmi to a referendum in Helsinki.

The fate of Malmi was discussed in Parliament in 2018, when the bill on the airport was rejected.

Fight So Malmi Airport is likely to continue in the courts, but operations at the airport are likely to slow down next week. Sunday is the last day to leave. The area should be empty on Monday, March 15th. According to Hyvönen, some of the aircraft have already been transported elsewhere.

However, finding storage space for a small plane or helicopter is not quite simple.

Next week, however, the district councilor will have to take steps to make the eviction a reality. According to the provisions of the foreclosure arc, this may mean, for example, the destruction of worthless property in the area or the removal of valuable property. In some cases, the operator may be evicted from the premises or area by blocking access to the area.

Read more: “Aviators will soon be evicted from Malmi, but how will the entire airport be evicted?”

The surrender has not been in the minds of Malmi’s defenders, although the fight is very heavy at times, says Hyvönen.

“You never know, other kinds of decisions have been seen. Yes, the Supreme Administrative Court also crammed the city boulevard. And flying squirrels have overturned formulas before. ”