Urban planning The development of Stoa and Puhos in Itäkeskus starts: a new park and art museum are planned

Helsinki The cultural center Stoa and the shopping center Puhos located in the eastern center will change completely in the future as the city strives to increase the area’s attractiveness.

The aim is to “social and architectural urbanization” of the area. The aim of the city is to complement the current cityscape with “architectural quality” and to improve the quality and comfort of the public environment. The oldest and most valuable part of the Puhos shopping center is to be preserved and repaired.

In addition, the goals are to enable the expansion of Stoa’s cultural services and to build efficient urban supplementation. Complementary construction could significantly increase the population of the area. According to the city, the aim is to develop the area by strengthening its current social and cultural characteristics.

Complementary construction in the area is mainly residential construction.

Puhos in the property, the operational goal is to maintain the current operation of the shopping center even after repairs and new construction.

Between the oldest part of the shopping center to be preserved and Turunlinnantie, it is planned to create a completely new urban space, a green and open-air Puhos park. Efforts are also being made to make Turunlinnantie more comfortable with mutual plantings.

The aim is to improve the conditions for walking and cycling and the accessibility of public transport. The aim is to develop parking with “compact solutions suitable for the urban center environment”. A new wooden bridge over Turunlinnantie has been presented between Tallinnanaukio and Stoa.

The observation image shows how the new construction would be located in the area.­

Stoaa in turn, preparations are being made to expand east with a new section. Plans include a 550-person pull-out multipurpose hall, a library extension, a youth center, a new art museum and shared multipurpose facilities. The extension would open east to Puhos Park.

New buildings would be built on the north and west sides of the square, and a new shopping street connecting the old part of Puhos would also be built on the north side.

This is what Stoa Square could look like in the future. New houses are being built on the north and west sides of the area. Observation image.­

Helsinki The Urban Environment Board will discuss the planning principles of the Stoa and Puhos area at its meeting on Tuesday. In other words, the aim is to draw up broad guidelines for the development of the area, on the basis of which further planning will be made.

The Stoa and Puhos area was part of the “Eastern Helsinki Center” idea competition decided in November 2020. Second in the competition was a proposal called Itis siti, which was recommended by the prize committee to be used as a starting point for further planning in the Stoa and Puhos area. The above-mentioned competition proposal has been further developed and refined for the Stoa and Puhos area during the spring of 2021.

According to the official proposal, which serves as the basis for political decision-making, the area is very important for Itäkeskus and the whole of eastern Helsinki due to its attractive activities. In the current situation, however, high-quality and valuable are mainly Stoa and the Church of Matthew and the recently renovated square in front of them.

Officials say the current area is “unfortunately mostly messy, uncomfortable and unfinished”. This is due to, among other things, dilapidated buildings and outdoor spaces, as well as parking lots that dominate the views. According to urban views, in addition to aesthetic disadvantages, insecurity is also experienced in the area.