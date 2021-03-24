Urban planning The design of the South Harbor Museum of Architecture and Design is progressing to the project phase

The project phase is estimated to last until the end of 2023. An architectural competition is being organized for the implementation of the museum.

Helsinki The establishment of the Museum of Architecture and Design planned for the South Harbor is progressing to the project phase, the Ministry of Education and Culture says in a press release.

“During the project phase, a project plan, a business plan for the new museum and other studies necessary for the implementation of the project will be prepared for the whole. The project phase is estimated to last until the end of 2023, when the project sponsors will make the final decisions on the implementation of the project on the basis of the studies, ”the release states.

A foundation for the new museum will be established during 2021. The collections of the existing museum foundations would be transferred to the management of this foundation. It would also be responsible for raising funds for the new museum and managing its funds. The museum would be run by a limited company to be established later, which would be wholly owned by the foundation.

The Director General of the State Treasury was elected chairman of the project steering group Timo Laitinen and as a project manager Kaarina Gould. He will become the project manager from the position of the director of the Finnish Cultural Institute in New York.

A new building for the museum would be built in Helsinki’s South Harbor as part of the wider development of Makasiiniranta, the press release states. A separate architectural competition is planned for the implementation of the museum.

The museum project received EUR 60 million in support from the state in supplementary budgets last spring, and a similar amount is expected from the City of Helsinki. The aim is to make the museum the most significant and extensive core exhibition in the Nordic countries, combining architecture and design.

Museum is part of a major reform of the South Harbor, which has given rise to much controversy. In the autumn, the City of Helsinki decided that the valuable area would be developed through an investor-driven design competition. The competition will run from 2021 to 2022 and is aimed at operators in the construction and real estate sectors.

For example, the Finnish Association of Architects Safa is criticized decision. According to the association, investor-driven competitions do not produce good architecture. Architects would like the Museum of Architecture and Design to hold an open architectural competition first and only then a concept and implementation competition in the area.

“It’s essential that [museon] an international general architecture competition will be held prior to the investor-driven concept and design competition. In this way, our national landscape will at least get a worthy opportunity. The building of the Museum of Architecture and Design must be given an independent and strong position in the development of the South Harbor. The museum must not be left behind in real estate development, ”Safa wrote in his statement.

The competition area extends from the Market Square to the Olympic Terminal. The area has been defined as a guide, and its scope will be specified in the future competition program and town planning.