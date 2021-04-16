Urban planning The “city-Ikea” to be built on the Western Fairway will soon receive a blessing – this is what Helsinki intends to make of Koivusaari by the sea

About 5-7 storey residential buildings are to be built on Koivusaari.

Helsinki the city wants a maritime residence on Koivusaari for about 5,000 new residents and a new kind of Ikea department store.

According to the plan, Ikea’s department store would be located on Länsiväylä.

The Helsinki City Planning Board is due to discuss Koivusaari’s plans at its meeting next week. The final decision on the project will be made by the city council.

Ikea department store seen from Koivusaari.­

Koivusaari’s plans include residential buildings that would rise to a height of about 5-7 floors. According to current plans, the residential houses are to be placed on the headlands on both sides of the Western Route, so that protected and smaller-scale courtyards would be formed in the inner parts of the island. All dwellings and workplaces are to be less than 600 meters from Koivusaari metro station.

The metro station has been relatively underused. The construction of the area is also expected to bring more users to the station.

Koivusaari, located next to Lauttasaari, has also been quite deserted, mostly for recreational use and for boaters.

Koivusaaren in connection with housing construction, it is planned to decide on a new Ikea department store, which would be located partly above Länsiväylä. It is also planned to enter the center of Koivusaari with a hotel and business premises.

Residents of nearby areas have in the past been opposed to marine backfilling and long-standing construction work. Ikean is feared to bring parking problems to residential streets.

It has been reported in the past that the new Ikea would be smaller in size than other department stores in the Helsinki metropolitan area, and there would be no space-consuming self-service warehouse. The façade has been designed to suit the marine and urban environment. The idea is that the city of Ikea could also be easily reached by public transport.