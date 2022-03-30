Urban planning The center of Laajasalo will be compacted with additional construction – 700 new apartments will be added

The Helsinki City Council approved the change in the town plan of the Laajasalo shopping center.

Laajasalon New apartment buildings are being built in the Yliskylä shopping center around Saari. At its meeting on Wednesday, the Helsinki City Council decided on a change in the town plan for the shopping center area.

The council also approved a broad-based trustee Mirita Saxbergin (kok) the desire of the city council to require that the flow of light traffic be strengthened in the planning. According to Saxberg, special care must be taken to ensure that children and people with reduced mobility are safe to cross the new city boulevard.

Laajasalon the aim is to make the city center more urban by supplementing it. In addition to residential apartment buildings, the town plans of the area enable the construction of a city boulevard and a new tramway to replace the wide Laajasalonti motorway.

“I’ve always found it special that a small stretch of road like a highway goes in the middle of an inhabited island. I think it makes a lot of sense that now, with this formula, a gap like a motorway will be turned into a normal street with housing and services, ”says Laajasalo. Paavo Arhinmäki (left) thanked for the new formula.

According to Arhinmäki, after the renovation, Laajasalontie will continue to tow cars to the previous model, because there will continue to be two plus two lanes on the road in the future. Of course, drivers have to drive a little slower due to speed limits.

Six- and the eight-story apartment buildings will house apartments for about 700 residents. There are a total of 30,000 square meters of floor space. In addition, there are 1,650 square meters of floor space and 600 square meters of space allocated to the service station. There will be a parking garage in the area.

The center of Laajasalo is now spacious. When the already built center is compacted with supplementary construction, the natural areas of Laajasalo can be protected at the same time.

Schematic solution In connection with this, a traffic plan has been drawn up, according to which the alignment of Yliskylä Park Street will be straightened.

A stop in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the shopping center will be assigned to Yliskylä Park Street as the terminus of the bus line. The bus line serves northern Yliskylä and goes around the shopping center block clockwise.

The Kruunusillat tram stop is also located in the area. The Kruunusiltojen stop next to the shopping center and the new residential construction will be the final stop, at least in the first phase of the project.