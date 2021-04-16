Urban planning Should Helsinki really look more like this in the future? Timo Ronkainen sketched a small forest for Elielinaukio in half

“Yes, deck structures can be made, even green decks. Then there is another question, whether it makes sense, ”commented Rikhard Manninen, Director of Land Use in Helsinki, on the surprising plan.

Could you Elielinaukio to be a city park covered with green grass, decorated with handsome deciduous trees?

This was considered by a graphic artist and a cartoonist Timo Ronkainen and took action. He drew up an “alternative observation image” of Elielinaukio in Helsinki, where the city is currently planning a renovation and a significant additional building mass.

In Ronkainen’s proposal, there is no new building on Elielinaukio, but the whole square has been transformed into a park filled with deciduous trees, where paved paths meander. The image tunes in for romantic thoughts: the old Art Nouveau building might provide refreshments for the townspeople roaming the edge of the park. An oasis in the middle of a busy city would provide a peaceful getaway for everyone.

The picture is a utopia, but Ronkainen wanted to spark a debate and take it into new careers.

“I thought why you should always build concrete, asphalt, steel and glass. I thought, why not build greenery at times, ”he tells HS.

He knows that Elielinaukio will not be turned into a park. There are numerous criteria for doing so, most of which are value choices.

“The [puistoa] no one is allowed to monetize. On paper, the park is just an expense for the city, because the good that comes from it cannot be directly verified. ”

Ronkaisen the proposal caused anger and admiration in the More City to Helsinki group on Facebook.

The proposal was mostly criticized as unworkable, either for technical reasons or because the plan would become costly. There is a parking garage under the area, and part of the square is built on top of the deck structure.

Next to it stands Helsinki Central Station and a little further away is the central library Oodi, surrounded by the heart of Helsinki. Elielinaukio will therefore also be a lively crossroads for walking and cycling in the future.

Would be however, making a park on site completely impossible? You have to ask the city of Helsinki about it.

“It’s a bad question,” says Helsinki’s urban land use director Rikhard Manninen.

“Yes, deck structures can be made, even green decks. Then there is another question, whether it makes sense. ”

Elielinaukio’s plans are based on making new premises and jobs. The planning principles for the area have been approved by the Town Planning Board, and planning is proceeding on their terms. Therefore, for example, a new premises have been planned in the proposals of the architectural competition.

This is an important economic policy project for the city.

So it is a question of money. With construction, the price of land usually rises and makes the project more profitable for the city. Construction of decks is quite expensive, and their implementation usually becomes profitable only with the construction of housing.

Manninen considers, however, Ronkainen’s proposal a good opening for discussion.

“It’s really great to bring such initiatives into the debate. It reminds us that things can be looked at from many different perspectives. ”

Manninen admits that the longing for green areas is great among the residents. However, he points out that there are already parks near Elielinaukio: Kaisaniemi and Töölönlahti.

“Yes, there can be parks right in the city center, yes, the city can invest in them as well.”

Elielinaukio can thus be built as a park. One problem has not been noticed by those who commented on the plan.

Everything else could be accomplished: an expensive deck structure, making earth and grass, paving paths, and planting trees. It would cost but would be entirely possible.

But we can’t get 40-year-old hardwoods from anywhere, says a wood expert Juha Raisio Timo Ronkainen, who made the urban environment of the city of Helsinki and made the plan.

And who in today’s world can expect trees to grow into a forest? It will take decades.

In the square between the railway station and the Post Office, therefore, only fragile tree seedlings would grow for a long time.

“Trees cannot be made and cannot be bought. Big handsome trees have grown here long before I was born. When a tree is felled, it is always irreversible, you can’t get another one right away, ”Raisio points out.

As the trees then grew more handsome, new kinds of problems would begin when the trees should be thinned.

“And we know it won’t work. People don’t let the trees fall, and then we would soon be in a grove forest when the density of the trees shouldn’t be pruned. ”

Ronkainen hopes that his proposal will make decision-makers wonder if there could be more green in the center of Helsinki. What if, for example, Central Park continued further south, even right downtown?

HS reported last week about the Dutch city of Arnhem, which has taken climate change into account as a significant part of urban planning. One of the projects is the removal of asphalt and pavements. The aim is to reduce ten percent of the city’s pavements.

The row of lime trees in Elielinaukio is not yet easily noticeable.­

Elielinaukio numerous trees are already growing, although they may not be noticed at this time of year. The square is bordered by inconspicuous park lime trees on both sides.

Even one person does not have time to see the entire life cycle of trees, because even on the streets of Helsinki, in the midst of turmoil, they can live for 150–200 years. In a good place to grow, maybe hundreds of years.

“The trees in Elielinaukio are about 25 years old. It will be another 40 years that they are in their most handsome phase, ”says Raisio.

So far, it is unclear whether they will get there.