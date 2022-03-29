Urban planning Shopping center tired of waiting for renovation work in Espoo in Leppävaara – Sello plans expansion

Commercial center The cello extension and parking garage are finally progressing in Leppävaara, Espoo. They are part of the town plan change plan for the entire Leppävaara city center, which was started in 2013.

Efforts have been made to make the area south and north of the center of Leppävaara, divided by the railway line and Turuntie, more cohesive. However, there have been backs in the design.

“This town plan project for the whole of Leppävaara has been really long. Our goal is to be able to implement the Sello extension and car park on the south side of the track in just a few years, ”CEO of the Sello Shopping Center Marjo Kankaanranta says.

Not the cello then we no longer have to wait for the plans for the northern part of the center of Leppävaara to be completed.

Espoon At its meeting on Monday, the City Government’s Business and Competitiveness Department decided to extend the shopping centre’s design reservation, which has been renewed several times. For the first time, Sello’s design reservation has been issued in October 2015.

The goal of the shopping center is to have a change in the town plan by the end of this year. According to Kankaanranta, the construction of the Sello extension could start in a couple of years. If all goes according to plan, the new larger Sello will be ready in four to five years.

The purpose of the shopping center is to expand its premises to two floors on top of the public transport terminal on Leppävaaranaukio.

The new part will add about ten times to the mall’s existing facilities.

“Sello currently has 102,000 square meters of leasable area and the extension is 10,000 square meters,” says Kankaanranta.

In addition, the shopping center wants to build a 330-seater parking garage at the end of the public transport terminal north of Linnantullinkatu, which currently has a sandy field.

The whole of Leppävaara The town plan plan has also included the northern part of the railway line on the Galleria shopping center.

In May last year, the City Government’s Business and Competitiveness Division unexpectedly decided to reject the design reservation for the northern part of the track.

The division would have liked the plan to provide better conditions for jobs, business, diverse services and hobbies and events. The population of Leppävaara is estimated to be 100,000 in 2040 and the city center is attractive.

The abandoned plan included high-rise residential buildings, office space and a hotel to the north. Some decision-makers have wanted a wider deck structure across the track than just the planned pedestrian street.

After the rejection, planning for the area has been partially started from the beginning.

Junaradan a new concept and implementer will be sought for the northern region through an idea competition. According to a preliminary schedule estimate, the competition would start in the summer. The Espoo City Government will approve the idea and goals of the idea competition in April.

“The idea competition will definitely take into account how the crossing of the track is resolved. It is not decided in advance whether the crossing solution is a deck or a bridge, ideas can be used to present alternatives, ”Espoo Technical Director Olli Isotalo says.

The building complex that crosses the track must be naturally related to the shopping area Sello’s reservation area and extension.

Cello is also preparing for structures that cross the track area in its own plans. It will take several more years for the entire new center in Leppävaara to be completed.