Urban Planning | Residents of a brand new residential area were nervous about the messiness of the authorities in Helsinki – No mercy from the city

The activities related to the maintenance of the railway line have started to annoy the residents of the new residential area built next to the railway line.

Ilmala the unkemptness of the railway yard has started to disturb the residents of Postipuisto's new residential area.

A housing company has demanded that the city intervene, because the concrete slabs and construction materials of the railway yard located on the neighboring plot of the housing company, about 50 meters away, are spoiling the views of the residents, according to the housing company.

The housing company submitted a request for action to the city. The Environmental and Permits Division of the Urban Environment Board decided on Thursday to reject these cleaning requirements.

Railway yard the managing Railway Agency uses the area for movable property storage, according to the action request.

There are asphalt blocks and construction materials in the railway yard, and according to the action request, the area has been used for outdoor storage for decades.

However, the Finnish Railways Agency states that new and reusable track maintenance materials are still stored in the area, for example concrete sleepers, rail material, platform elements and cable ducts with covers.

In the plan, the area is indicated as a guide “to be planted as part of a block or area”. The area is leased from the city of Helsinki.

Track holding causes the need to store materials used in track maintenance, the Finnish Railways Agency states in its response to the city.

According to the agency, outdoor storage cannot be considered in any way to cause a disturbance or “deteriorate the environment”.

It also points out that the area is intended as a railway area, i.e. it is currently in use according to the plan. That is why the agency points out that “outdoor storage of goods and materials used in track maintenance has been and will continue to be permitted”.

However, the Finnish Railways Agency said that it had cleaned up the area in the fall of 2023.

The city agrees with the views of the Norwegian Railway Agency, and does not consider outdoor storage to be a disturbance according to the Building Act.