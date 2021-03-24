Urban planning Residents, nature organizations and parish associations complained about Vantaa’s master plan

The master plan approved in January will guide the construction of Vantaa until 2050.

Vantaa The master plan for future construction has spawned a total of 16 appeals to the Helsinki Administrative Court.

22 of the appellants are private individuals, but among them are also associations and state authorities.

The grounds for the complaints are mainly the road projects outlined in the general plan and the natural values ​​threatened by construction. The complaints were expected because Vantaa has made a conscious choice to direct future growth to condense the urban structure.

When no new residential areas are to be opened, the consolidation of the city will inevitably create conflicts with new construction as well as old settlement and nearby nature.

Very An extensive complaint concerning many nature sites has been lodged by the Uusimaa District of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation and its Vantaa Association.

According to the complaint, many of the regional reservations in the master plan are in conflict with the current provincial plan and undermine provincially significant green connections and cultural environments.

As expected by conservationists the complaint criticizes the alignment of Road 152, or Ring Road IV Near the Tuusula border. The big problem of this policy has been considered to be the endangerment of the Josvaholmi source in the village of Reuna. In the master plan, the road reservation goes beyond the valuable source area, although other options were considered during the preparation of the plan.

In the complaint of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation, Kivistö’s forests, which contain both flying squirrels and decaying moss, Vierumäki forests, Rekolanmäki forest area, Hanaböle forests, Keravanjoki rivers Nature sites and Långmossen forests and the Varisto substation, have also been raised as construction threats.

Their complaints has also been filed by the Vantaa Self-Owned Associations’ Central Organization, which especially criticizes the endangerment of the Fazerila groundwater area and the nearby Natura area due to construction. The Vantaa light rail line and related additional construction are planned in the vicinity.

The complaint also concerns the future of the Långmossebergen area and the construction projects of the Vantaa Energy waste-to-energy plant.

Some landowners have also complained about the reduction in their construction opportunities. The appeal of the Vantaa and Helsinki parish associations criticizes the entry in the general plan, which makes Hiekkaharju Golf Course a recreation area, among other things.

The parish associations have leased a total of 17 hectares of land on the east side of the Hiekkaharju train station. In their view, residential construction should be allowed efficiently and tightly, especially along the track and along good public transport links.

The parish associations consider the master plan unreasonable because the majority of their 200 acres of land have been designated as a recreational area.

Complaints take several months to process in the Helsinki Administrative Court. If you do not like the decision of the administrative court, the appellant has the right to apply for leave to appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court.