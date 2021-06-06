“This year there will be, by far, more execution orders than ever” to force the owners of empty buildings and lots in the urban area and districts to maintain them in adequate conditions. So far there are 112, as calculated by the councilor for Urbanism. José Luis Ruiz acknowledged in statements to THE TRUTH that the City Council is “very concerned” about the accused situation of deterioration of many of them.

This is the case of an old house on Corredera street, uninhabited for several years, and which houses a cafeteria on the ground floor. After the repeated collapse of pieces of cornice onto the public highway, the last one a month ago after a strong waterspout, the owners will have to carry out a comprehensive rehabilitation of the roof, which is in very poor condition.

Until the work begins, a protective metal sheet has been provisionally anchored to the façade to prevent new landslides from damaging customers and passers-by, allowing the bar to remain open. In addition, the shield located in the central part of the building has been propped up to prevent its collapse.

Of particular concern is the situation of old houses whose owners turn a deaf ear to municipal instructions



Ruiz assured that the situation of the abandoned house located on the corner of Lope Gisbert street with Terrer Leonés is also being specially monitored. It has been the subject of several interventions in recent years for the conservation of the façade on which a metal roof was also installed to prevent rubble from falling onto the public road.

The Guevaras



In a similar situation is the Casa de los Guevara, from the seventeenth century, located in the Plaza de San Vicente, which has been on the red list of threatened cultural heritage of the Hispania Nostra Foundation since 2017. The building, with a degree of protection 2, according to the Special Plan for the Protection and Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Lorca, has been cordoned off for several years and the owners have systematically disregarded the execution orders to avoid its collapse. The City Council “studies” to carry out an intervention on that building, said Ruiz, who avoided giving more details about the actions that will be carried out.

Last year, the Department of Culture raised the sale of the site occupied by the former National Police station, on the same street, to finance the purchase and restoration of the Casa de los Guevara. The operation would also include the acquisition of adjoining properties, in the same state of deterioration, in the block between Juan II, Núñez de Arce and Joaquín Espín streets, for the promotion of housing.