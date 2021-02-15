Urban planning Professors claim that Helsinki is selling one of its most important parade venues as a corporate playground – Mayor Vapaavuori knocks out the idea

The construction of Helsinki’s South Harbor will change the city’s maritime façade.

Will give up Helsinki about just one of its most important parade venues as a playground for for-profit companies?

Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori according to (kok) no, according to concerned architects yes.

The architects express their deep concern about the design of the Helsinki parade site in Helsingin Sanomat on Monday 15 February. According to the architects, South Harbor is now being developed too much on investor terms.

The opinion has been signed by Panu Savolainen, Karin Krokfors and Panu Lehtovuori. Savolainen is an assistant professor of architecture history and restoration at Aalto University, Krokfors Aalto is a professor of urban planning and Lehtovuori is a professor of urban planning theory at the University of Tampere.

Helsinki decided in early February to close down the South Harbor port operations. Planning for the area will be launched in March with a competition, which is aimed at companies that also have the conditions to carry out the construction of the area.

“The case is part of a continuum in which the City of Helsinki’s land use policy is increasingly shifting to the power of a small circle of investors. At the latest now, when we are in the heart of Helsinki, there is reason to be seriously concerned, ”the architects write.

In recent years, several important properties in Helsinki have been designed in such a way that the planning has been based on the views of investors financing the construction of the area, says Lehtovuori.

According to Lehtovuori, recent examples of Helsinki handing over planning power to private actors include, for example, the abandoned plan in Lapinlahti and the planning of the centers of the newest residential areas, Pasila and Kalasatama.

According to the architects, the fact that the zoning of important areas is done according to the needs and wishes of investment companies easily determines, for example, the efficiency of construction but also the urban image.

“In practice, a municipality that has traditionally had a zoning monopoly transfers planning power to a private company. It may be justified at some point, but we do not think it is at this point. This area is so important and significant, ”says Lehtovuori.

According to Lehtovuori, the situation is in the gray area of ​​the law.

“It’s not illegal, but from the point of view of the spirit of the law or common sense, the procedure is not right.”

Helsinki the city will not hand over its zoning monopoly to anyone, says Mayor Vapaavuori.

He also points out that an architectural competition is to be held in the area, at least for the Museum of Architecture and Design. The same can be done for other buildings in the area.

The city is organizing a quality and concept competition from South Harbor for industry players to get plans that are certainly possible to implement.

“A wide variety of entities have been planned in this area, there have been competitions and proposals. The problem has been that none of them have led to implementation. This [kilpailun] one of the goals is to find credible content for the proposed urban solution, and that the solutions would be feasible and would lead to the realization of the plan. ”

Free mountain emphasizes that the city has the power to reject even all proposals submitted to the competition.

The drafting of the boundary conditions is entirely in the hands of the city. According to Vapaavuori, they are intended to define, for example, the building height and the efficiency of construction to some extent.

“This is an enabling and necessary element in this valuable environment to find the best possible solution, which is also feasible.”

“In this competition, priority is sought for quality and the best possible execution. However, we are not giving our zoning monopoly to anyone. We will not give it up. ”

South Harbor In addition to the new Museum of Architecture and Design, a beach boulevard and services are planned.

The planning area comprises approximately 67,000 square meters of shoreline, starting from the Cholera Basin of the Market Square and ending at St. Henry’s Square in Kaivopuisto.