Urban Planning | Politicians canceled the direct connection between the Lapinlahti hospital area and the real estate giant’s block reservation

The business director of the city of Helsinki wanted to connect real estate giant Nrepi’s land reservation in Kalasatama to the repairs of the Lapinlahti hospital area. Politicians canceled the switch for the second time.

Official the connection between the two land areas in Helsinki and the Danish-based real estate giant Nrep was not made on Monday in the economic division of the city government.

However, Nrep is getting a reservation for a large area of ​​land in Kalasatama without a tender and is also a strong candidate for the development of the Lapinlahti hospital area.

On Monday, the city of Helsinki’s business director Marja-Leena Rinkineva presented in the business department of the city government, that Nrep would commit to extensive repairs of the Lapinlahti hospital area in exchange for the reservation it received for Kalasatama’s Koksikorttel.

Like politicians in the urban environment committee already in Mayalso in the business division, the politicians unanimously ended up removing this direct connection between Koksikorttel and Lapinlahti from the reservation conditions.

The Left Alliance Minja Koskela made a proposal on Monday to return the matter to the business division for preparation. The justification was that the reservation for Koksikorttel is based on Nrepi’s participation in the repair of the Lapinlahti hospital area, and therefore the reservation should be evaluated at the same time as the city decides on Lapinlahti.

The return proposal lapsed as unprofitable.

The fate of the Lapinlahti hospital area is open. A number of other operators are also interested in its development.