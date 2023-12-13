Urban Planning | Politicians approved the mall plans for Töölöntor, parking spaces will be removed from the side of the streets

The plan change enabling the new shopping center was approved by the Helsinki City Council on Wednesday.

Töölöntorin the new site plan was approved at the last meeting of the season at the Helsinki City Council.

The approved design solution enables the implementation of the winning proposal of the idea competition organized in 2019.

With the new plan, a place will be reserved for a new shopping hall on the east side of the market. As an alternative to a mall-like building, the construction of a lighter structure canopy is also proposed. The roof would have a public toilet, a small kiosk and space for organizing events.

Töölöntor was slightly renovated already in 2022, when, among other things, the car spaces in the market square were removed, the location of the taxi stand was moved and new plant pots were brought to the market. In addition, the terraces were expanded.

Town's the goal is to develop the market as a walkable and pleasant urban space and as a commercial center for Taka-Töölö and a hub for public transport.

In the future, the Länsi-Helsinki light rail will pass by Töölöntor. Construction of tracks on Topeliuskatu will probably start in 2026.

The plan also marks the places for the entrance buildings of possible future underground transport projects.

The preparation concerns the implementation of the Pisara railway and the underground Kamppi-Pasila trunk connection. The implementation of neither has yet been decided, and construction would start in the 2030s at the earliest.

Observation picture of Töölöntor with the entrances to the underground transport connections. PHOTO: ARCHITECTURE OFFICE KONKRET

New based on the traffic plan drawn up in connection with the plan, Tykistönkatu will be turned into a part of the market square to improve walkability.

In addition, the intersection of Runeberginkatu and Topeliuskatu will be reduced and coordinated with the future tramway and bike path plans for Topeliuskatu.

There are also plans for changes to the parking arrangements. Parking spaces will be removed from the side of the streets and the remaining parking spaces will be marked as short-term parking.

Basic Finns Laura Korpinen presented the rejection of the site plan because, according to Korpinen, the plan weakens driving in the area and making parking more difficult would reduce the market's functionality.

The coalition also criticized the plan's strong reliance on rail traffic.

However, Korpinen's rejection proposal did not succeed in the vote.

As affairs stand the market is estimated to be unstructured. In addition to that, the pavements are partly in poor condition and there are no social facilities or warehouses for market vendors.

In the future, the open space of the market area is wanted to be more uniform by renewing the lighting, vegetation and surface structures. According to the preliminary plan, the surface material will be variegated and smooth natural stone tiling.

In total, the construction of the street and market areas is estimated to cost the city 6.9 million euros.