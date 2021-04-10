Urban planning Pitäjänmäki station to be renovated, a 12-storey residential building and grocery stores are planned

A new square has been planned for the existing station bridge, which would include shops and retail premises.

Pitäjänmäki major renovations are planned in the vicinity of the station.

Next Tuesday, the Helsinki City Environment Board will discuss a change in the town plan that would enable, among other things, residential construction to the north of the railway line.

The aim is to build a new square with grocery stores and retail space next to the existing station bridge. A canopy for bicycles is also planned for the square.

With a formula change on the west side of the station bridge, it would be possible to build an entire residential and commercial block.

The tallest, 12-story residential building in the plan would be located next to the new square. Other buildings would be 5-8 storeys long.

According to the proposal, Pitäjänmäki station park with its old railway buildings should be protected. Similarly, protection is proposed for wooden buildings located in the railway traffic area.

According to the proposal, the implementation of the plan would cost about 2.5–3 million euros.