Urban planning Pasila’s skyscrapers’ plans new: there will be fewer towers, Finland’s tallest residential building may rise even higher

The construction of towers is also delayed. With these prospects, construction of the towers will begin at the earliest by the end of 2022.

Pasilaan five tower blocks were to be added to the skyscraper area to be built in Trigon, but with these prospects only four towers will be built. However, the towers to be built are very likely to be higher than planned.

The elimination of one tower from the plan is related to the project manager of the construction company YIT, which is implementing the area Jouni Forsmanin according to the fact that the city wants the gaps between the towers to be looser.

“We are positive about the idea. The city’s proposal has been really good, ”Forsman says.

In October 2018 Trigoni won the architectural and construction competition for the Keski-Pasila tower area organized by the city and Senate Properties. Trigoni is to be built next to the Pasila shopping center Tripla. The currently vacant 17,000-square-foot site is located south of Pasilansilla.

It has been reported in the past that the tallest of the towers would rise to 190 meters and have 50 floors. The tower is to become the tallest residential building in Finland in the skyscraper class. Even at these dimensions, it would be considerably higher than the Kalasatama Lighthouse tower building, which is 134 meters high and 35 storeys high.

In the autumn of 2020, however, the distance between the city and YIT tightened. Then was toldthat the Trigoni plan had drifted into a bad tail lock: the city and YIT were already reaching an agreement on the heights of the five towers, but the widths were rubbing against city officials.

Architect responsible for town planning in the Pasila tower area Ville Purman according to YIT, it had unexpectedly begun to push for the towers to become significantly thicker than in their original competition proposal.

Read more: Negotiations in the Pasila skyscraper area slip into the tailgate – Helsinki says construction company has already threatened not to build tower buildings

Alun originally the tallest tower was supposed to become 44 meters wide. However, according to Purma, YIT had demanded that the width be increased to 49 meters, and relied on elevators that eat up the area of ​​the houses. If YIT’s wish had been fulfilled, there would have been only 15.75 meters between the tower blocks.

“The impression of slim towers and spaciousness has been desired in the area,” says Pasila Regional Construction Project Manager. Päivi Ahlroos.

“We were tormented by the issue of space in the city of our time, and came to the conclusion that dropping one tower out of the plan is the only option.”

According to Ahlroos, this is also influenced by the fact that Trigon’s plot is slightly shrinking from the original plans. The plot is still not very big considering the giant tower block plan, and now a new tram line to be built from Kalasatama to Pasila is eating up part of it.

“Tram rails will have to be supplemented and the street area will have to be widened on the West Pasila side of the plot next to Pasilankatu.”

With these it therefore seems very likely that Trigon will become a complex of four tower blocks. However, dropping one tower out of the plan would mean that the towers under construction would become taller and perhaps also wider than planned.

The towers would have both apartments and business premises. According to YIT’s Forsman, the previously planned hotel is not being implemented.

“I think the towers will get more height and a little more maybe even width,” Ahlroos says.

This is also what Forsman hopes for.

“The idea is that with the dropping of one tower, the total building right will hardly change. However, the height-to-width ratio must remain within certain limits, ”he says.

More detailed information on the new dimensions will not be provided by Ahlroos and Forsman yet, as they will be specified during the spring. The town planning is scheduled to be completed in 2022, and construction of the towers could begin at the end of the same year.

Originally, construction of the first tower was scheduled to begin as early as this year.