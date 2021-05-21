The Murcia City Council, through Urban Planning, this Friday paralyzed the works for the construction of a residence of the third age that is projected in the lot next to the Marist school, on the Paseo del Malecón. The neighbors (who are against this project) notified the Local Police when they saw the works, in order to check that all the papers were in order. An agent appeared at the scene, who gave the order to stop them after verifying that the company did not have the relevant license, according to the president of the Huermur Association, Sergio Pacheco. At the same time, this organization for the defense of the Huerta de Murcia called Urbanism, “and there they also told us that there was no such license.”

The City Council confirmed that in Urban Planning there was no evidence that the company had requested permission to carry out earthworks in the areaAs well as that “no license has been granted,” indicated municipal sources. The presence of the agent, they added, was “to see what happened”, and in the end “paralyze them.”

The Association of Neighbors of the Malecón, and the associations for the defense of the garden of Murcia Huerta Viva and Huermur, showed their rejection of this work because they consider that Supposes the “illegal” occupation of the irrigation canal La Cárcel that crosses the lot. Just as it meant “looting” the surroundings of the Malecón.

The promoter of the residence managed to overcome last Tuesday the last obstacle that was missing to be able to start the works, since the Board of Property Owners gave the go-ahead to build the building on top of the canal, because the channel is already buried and piped and has had a building on it for years.