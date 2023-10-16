This Monday, the Cartagena City Council ordered the suspension of the activity and the sealing of the restaurant and celebration hall ‘Torre Antoñita’, in Pozo Estrecho, for holding events for which it does not have a municipal license. In addition, the Urban Planning services are drafting decrees to suspend the activity of two nightclubs in the city in which modifications have been detected in their interior structures that lack authorization. The names of these establishments were not provided by the City Council. It will do so in two days, when the order is communicated to the owners. This was explained this Monday by the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, after a working meeting with those responsible for the special device that is reviewing the celebration venues.

Arroyo highlighted that he ordered the inspection of 20 establishments and only in three of them were irregularities detected that could pose a risk to people’s safety. According to the Urban Discipline services, since 2018 ‘Torre Antoñita’ had a license granted in 2018 to hold events inside the building and without music, despite the fact that the company made modifications to install sound equipment and bars and others. elements to use the exterior of the building. Last weekend he celebrated one of those parties. This is a premises owned by one of the partners of Teatre, one of the nightclubs that burned earlier this month in Murcia.

In an inspection of the premises, the establishment’s staff prevented access to Local Police officers and municipal services inspectors last week, while there was a celebration inside. That represented a serious violation of the legislation, according to municipal sources.

Obligation to close



The other two establishments for which the decree to suspend activity is being drafted carried out internal divisions that entailed significant alterations to their licenses and affected security plans. Municipal services will inform its owners in the next few hours of the obligation to close until they regularize their situation.

Following instructions from the mayor, mixed teams made up of Urban Planning inspectors and Local Police officers inspected the premises. The officials prioritized their work in those with the greatest capacity and focused their work on checking the security, evacuation systems and facilities likely to generate risk situations for customers.

In addition, municipal services are working on drafting a protocol that will reinforce control measures through systems that guarantee the supervision of reviews and updates to which establishments are required by law.