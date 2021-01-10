Urban planning Office buildings and hotels are planned on the edge of the Alppila, but the rocks loved by the residents are promised to be saved

On Monday, politicians will decide to reserve a seven-hectare planning area for the construction company NCC on the outskirts of Savonkatu.

Helsinki In the coming years, new office buildings, apartments and perhaps a hotel may emerge on the edge of Alppila in the vicinity of Savonkatu.

On Monday, the city government will discuss a planning reservation for a seven-hectare area around Savonkatu between Pasila and Alppila.

If politicians decide to do so, the construction company NCC will have time until the end of 2022 to plan in more detail what will be built along Savonkatu.

Much of the design area is an undeveloped green area owned by the city, known especially for its spectacular silo cliffs.

City estimates that traffic on Savonkatu will slow down significantly when Keski-Pasila is completed in the future. In this case, the street can be narrowed and a lot of jobs and housing are to be built along it. The hotel has also been suspended.

The planning area also includes the Stadi Vocational College office located on the west side of Savonkatu and the protected building of Pasila Primary School. There are plans to continue teaching in the area, although the city is also preparing a more detailed review of the service network in Pasila and Alppila schools.

The proposal made to the city government outlines that a total of 160,000 square meters of office space, other retail space, a hotel, a teaching space and residential construction will be considered for the area to be reserved.

Office and retail space would be built especially along Savonkatu, residential buildings as an extension of Alppila’s existing houses. Between them, it would be intended to preserve green areas that would connect to the yards of residential buildings.

Parking spaces would be made below ground level under office buildings. A central cycle route would still run through the area.

Planning reservation the Urban Environment Committee, which dealt with at the end of September, made it a condition that rocky areas should be preserved as widely as possible. When building, residents of the area should be consulted and take into account how they use the cliffs and parks in the area today.

In addition to NCC, another applicant has been interested in the area, but NCC won a competition between the two. Broader competition is not considered appropriate in the proposal.