Urban planning New apartments are planned in Tapanila, Helsinki, next to the main line

In northeastern Helsinki Complementary construction is planned at Tapanila in It is desired to build apartments for about 590 people in a good location along the main line.

The heights of the residential apartment buildings between Viertolantie and the main line would vary from four to seven floors in the plans. The lowest buildings would be along Viertolantie and the tallest along the track closest to the station.

The planning area is located within the boundary of the Tapaninkylä residential area defined by the Uusimaa Federation as a provincially valuable cultural environment. The Helsinki Urban Environment Board approved a proposal to change the city’s town plan at its meeting on Tuesday. Next formula proposal made available to the public.

In the design area Viertolantie 2 currently has two red brick industrial buildings completed in the 1930s. The plot at Viertolantie 6 is undeveloped and leased for the storage of pallets.

The southernmost plot of the block at Malmi kauppatie 43 currently houses a wood planing plant called Erikoishöyläys, the building of which is protected in the town plan. This is a former cooperative cash desk. The protection applies to the facades and water roof of the building as well as its public interiors. Repairs and alterations to the building must not impair the value of the building or destroy its characteristics, and the building must not be demolished.